HUNTINGTON - The following information was provided by reports from the Huntington Police Department:

The Huntington Police Department listed eight new incident reports in the 24-hour period ending at 3 p.m. Wednesday, according to a printout released by the department. However, the individual police reports were not made available, so these are the only known details:

Petit larceny, 1 p.m. Tuesday, 900 block of 28th Street.

Loitering, 5:18 p.m. Tuesday, 6th Avenue/11th Street.

Deceased person, 5 a.m. Tuesday, 300 block of 5th Avenue.

Malicious assault, 3:15 p.m. Tuesday, 2400 block of 1st Avenue.

Burglary, 2 p.m. Monday, 200 block of 6th Avenue.

Paraphernalia, 11:47 a.m. Tuesday, 100 block of Buffington Street.

Warrant service, paraphernalia, 8:05 a.m. Tuesday, 800 block of 8th Street.

Possession of a controlled substance, 1:17 a.m. Tuesday, 1700 block of Harvey Road.

The following information was provided by booking records at the Western Regional Jail:

Carl Leslie Adkins III, 28, was jailed at 7 p.m. Tuesday. Authorities in Lincoln County charged him with transferring a stolen vehicle and driving on a suspended license. Bond was $20,000.

Merele Gene Chaney, 66, was jailed at 6 p.m. Tuesday. Authorities in Lincoln County charged him with possession of a controlled substance with intent to deliver. Bond was $10,000 cash only.

Jeffrey Sutton, 32, was incarcerated at 12:15 p.m. Tuesday. Authorities in Cabell County charged him with attempting to commit a crime. Bond was $25,000 cash.

