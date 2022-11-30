Probationary police officer Kori Fultz receives his badge from Chief Karl Colder as the Huntington Police Department conducts a hiring and promotion ceremony on Tuesday in Huntington. For more photos, go to www.herald-dispatch.com.
Huntington Police Department member Steve Compton, left, receives his badge from his father, Bernard Compton, of Ripley, W.Va., as he is promoted to the rank of captain on Tuesday, Nov. 29, 2022, in Huntington.
Huntington Police Department member Kevin Miller is promoted to the rank of sergeant as the Huntington Police Department conducts a hiring and promotion ceremony on Tuesday, Nov. 29, 2022, in Huntington.
Huntington Police Department member Brandon Adkins is promoted to the rank of corporal as the Huntington Police Department conducts a hiring and promotion ceremony on Tuesday, Nov. 29, 2022, in Huntington.
