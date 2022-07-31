Sen. Shelley Moore Capito speaks with members of the media following a tour of new facilities that are part of Marshall’s Aviation Maintenance Technician program on Wednesday, Jan. 26, 2022, at the Huntington Tri-State Airport.
HUNTINGTON — The City of Huntington will receive a hydraulic vehicle lift for its police department to better investigate crimes.
U.S. Sen. Shelley Moore Capito, R-West Virginia, said Friday the city had been allocated $44,000 for the equipment, which will allow investigators to document all sides of a vehicle and safely collect trace evidence in a secure facility.
The device will ensure the chain-of-custody for the evidence remains strong.
Capito also announced the city of Charleston will receive $1 million to fund its first Crisis Intervention Team, a team that will assist individuals with mental illness or substance use disorder in the community.
Capito, a member of the Senate Appropriations Committee, said the funds come from the U.S. Department of Justice’s Byrne Discretionary Community Project Funding and made available through requests made by the senator.
“The leaders of both cities expressed the need for this support, and I was proud to advocate for these projects through my position on the Appropriations Committee and deliver results,” she said.
