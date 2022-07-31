The Tri-State’s TRUSTED news source.

20220127 capito 05.jpg
Sen. Shelley Moore Capito speaks with members of the media following a tour of new facilities that are part of Marshall’s Aviation Maintenance Technician program on Wednesday, Jan. 26, 2022, at the Huntington Tri-State Airport.

 Sholten Singer | The Herald-Dispatch

HUNTINGTON — The City of Huntington will receive a hydraulic vehicle lift for its police department to better investigate crimes.

U.S. Sen. Shelley Moore Capito, R-West Virginia, said Friday the city had been allocated $44,000 for the equipment, which will allow investigators to document all sides of a vehicle and safely collect trace evidence in a secure facility.

