HUNTINGTON — The Huntington Police Department listed five new incident reports in the 24-hour period ending at 3 p.m. Sunday, according to a printout released by the department. However, the individual police reports were not made available, so these are the only known details:

Shoplifting, 11:16 a.m. Sunday, 400 block of West 18th Street.

Possession of a controlled substance, driving on a suspended or revoked license for DUI, 11:15 a.m. Sunday, 500 block of Guyan Street.

Stolen auto, 3 a.m. Sunday, 800 block of Madison Avenue.

Counterfeiting, absconding, fraudulently obtaining food or lodging, midnight Sunday.

Failure to process and attempt to commit a felony, 3:43 a.m. Sunday, 2000 block of 2nd Avenue.

Follow reporter Courtney Hessler at Facebook.com/CHesslerHD and via Twitter @HesslerHD.

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.