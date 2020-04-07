HUNTINGTON — The Huntington Police Department listed five new incident reports in the 24-hour period ending at 3 p.m. Sunday, according to a printout released by the department. However, the individual police reports were not made available, so these are the only known details:
Shoplifting, 11:16 a.m. Sunday, 400 block of West 18th Street.
Possession of a controlled substance, driving on a suspended or revoked license for DUI, 11:15 a.m. Sunday, 500 block of Guyan Street.
Stolen auto, 3 a.m. Sunday, 800 block of Madison Avenue.
Counterfeiting, absconding, fraudulently obtaining food or lodging, midnight Sunday.
Failure to process and attempt to commit a felony, 3:43 a.m. Sunday, 2000 block of 2nd Avenue.