HUNTINGTON — The Huntington Police Department is reviewing its use-of-force policies in the wake of nationwide protests and cries to defund police departments after the death of George Floyd, a black man who died May 25 as a Minneapolis police officer knelt on his neck for nearly nine minutes.
In addressing the members of City Council on Monday, Huntington Police Chief Ray Cornwell said what happened to Floyd was shocking and disturbing. Cornwell said as soon as he saw the video, he met with the department’s training supervisor, Sgt. Mike Chornobay, to find out how they could incorporate it into their training to prevent a similar tragedy from occurring locally.
“I asked Mike and our training staff to go to all of our roll calls on all of our shifts in all of our bureaus and play that video,” he said, “and explain to everybody why what happened on the video was wrong, why it doesn’t align with our training and our tactics and why it does not align with our core values.”
Mayor Steve Williams said the policy review is needed to make sure the values of inclusion held by the city were reflected in its policies and actions.
“Early last week I received a thorough overview of the police department’s hiring and training processes. I was impressed, very impressed,” he said. “And I can say with great confidence that many of the reforms that are being suggested across the country to reduce police violence are implemented in our training protocols.”
Williams added that the written policies need to be updated so they reflect the training practices.
Most recently, a video showing a Huntington police officer using a leg-sweep maneuver on a drunken suspect in 2015 went viral online in 2018 as a lawsuit was filed on the victim’s behalf, which later settled. City Attorney Scott Damron previously said the city believes the officer acted appropriately in the situation, but the decision was made to settle the case rather than incur the expense of defending the lawsuit.
Another use-of-force lawsuit was settled by the city in recent years after former officer Joshua Nield killed a woman in 2014 after he lifted her up and eventually laid his full weight on her body.
In September 2019, Jarod Lee Smith, of Huntington, was shot and killed by a Huntington police officer after police responded to reports of a hostage situation. In 2018, Huntington police shot two suspects, who survived, in separate incidents in April and June.
Prior to that, the last HPD officer-involved shooting occurred in 2014 when HPD officer Ronnie Lusk fatally shot Robert Henderson, a 37-year-old from Detroit, at a restaurant in the 2000 block of 3rd Avenue. No lawsuits alleging excessive force have come from any of those incidents.
Cornwell said he is open to changing policies, stating HPD is always looking at ways to improve. Meetings have been going on daily recently to make sure that happens, he said.
“This is a hard job. We are all flawed human beings, the same as all of you are, but we are trying to do the best we can,” he said.
A department could have the best policies and procedures, he said, but it all starts with their hiring process and who is allowed on the force, he said. Beyond physical tests, potential officers must pass background and mental health testing, along with a thorough interview process before a board, which includes community members.
“Several times over the past years, we’ve struggled to find suitable applicants and that’s because we haven’t lowered our standard,” he said.
Once they’re on the force and through the State Police academy, they are in the hands of Chornobay, who has led HPD’s training program for seven years. Chornobay said the department’s use-of-force program has evolved over the years to become more of an action response and decision-making program.
“Action response is actually a truer name for what we do instead of ‘use of force,’” he said.
“The action response is because all of our actions only come from the response of the individual we are dealing with or the situation itself.”
The training department begins with ethics training and trickles down to training on skills, laws, and moral and psychological effects of using force.
“If you don’t have an ethical base, it doesn’t matter what skill set or what laws we teach you,” he said.
The main goal of its program is to de-escalate the situation with no use of force.
“For the most part, our officers have done a fantastic job that we’ve seen with any type of force,” he said. “But as the chief says, we are all human and we all make mistakes. So our program is ever-evolving.”
Citizens watching Monday’s council meeting online due to COVID-19 precautions suggested a budget increase for social services and retraining veteran officers.