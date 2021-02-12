The Tri-State’s TRUSTED news source.

Click here to stay informed and subscribe to Herald-Dispatch.

Click #isupportlocal for more information on supporting our local journalists.


Learn more about HD Media

HUNTINGTON — Information is being sought on a man who was reported missing out of Huntington.

The Huntington Police Department received a missing persons report for Michael T.L. Cole, 53, of Huntington, who was last seen leaving St. Mary’s Medical Center early Friday morning.

Cole is described as a white man with a buzzed haircut and was last seen wearing a green jacket and tan pants. The police department was advised that Cole has suffered from mental health issues.

Anyone with information regarding his whereabouts is advised to call 911.

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.