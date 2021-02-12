HUNTINGTON — Information is being sought on a man who was reported missing out of Huntington.
The Huntington Police Department received a missing persons report for Michael T.L. Cole, 53, of Huntington, who was last seen leaving St. Mary’s Medical Center early Friday morning.
Cole is described as a white man with a buzzed haircut and was last seen wearing a green jacket and tan pants. The police department was advised that Cole has suffered from mental health issues.
Anyone with information regarding his whereabouts is advised to call 911.