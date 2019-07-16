HUNTINGTON — In an effort to raise the number of police officers on the street closer to budgeted levels, the Huntington Police Department will start another round of testing for potential officers this weekend.
A physical ability test will begin at 9:30 a.m. Saturday at the track at Huntington High School, followed by a written exam at 1 p.m. for those who pass the physical ability test. Huntington Police Chief Hank Dial said it's not too late for applicants to apply online. Applications also will be accepted at the high school Saturday.
After a swearing-in ceremony last week, HPD has 93 sworn officers, with a budgeted staffing level of 108. Dial said it's difficult for the police force to find men and women who are the perfect fit for the job.
"It's tough right now to find people who want to do police work," he said. "There's a recruiting drought nationwide, but it's still a wonderful profession and, if you're the right person for it, it's very rewarding."
Within the last year, the department has updated how it handles recruiting and Dial said he has seen a positive change because of it.
"We've really revamped our recruiting and have a lot more digital and social media presence. We have officers recruiting on campus too, more so than before," he said. "The numbers are increasing. We are hoping to see a significant increase in recruiting this time."
Dial said the department already has 200 applicants, but he says there's usually a drop in number of those who show up for the physical test. Anyone interested can learn more or apply online at HPDwv.com/recruit.
The starting base salary at HPD is $37,643, which includes a uniform allowance, with opportunity for overtime pay. An average HPD patrol officer earned $52,000 last year. The position offers paid vacation, after a year of service, holidays, sick, emergency and hospitalization leave, life insurance, a pension system and more.
There is also a $4,000 signing bonus for officers already certified in West Virginia.
The Fraternal Order of Police and city of Huntington are currently working on a new contract that could increase that amount, Dial said.
Applicants must be between the ages of 18 and 40 with a high school diploma or GED. Applicants must be able to do 28 sit-ups in one minute, 18 push-ups in one minute and complete a 1 1/2-mile run in 14:36 to be eligible, pass a written exam, a physical exam and an extensive background check, along with other interviews conducted by the department.
