HUNTINGTON — With a goal of spreading love throughout the city, Huntington Pride hosted a pop-up parade Saturday to kick off Pride Month.
Parade participants displayed positive messages on their vehicles, all in an effort to spread love and share the group’s message of encouraging and empowering the LGBTQ+ community of the greater Huntington area.
Participants also observed an 8-minute and 46-second moment of silence before the parade in honor of George Floyd, a black man who died while in police custody in Minneapolis last month, and the Black Lives Matter protests that have erupted across the nation in response to his death.
Although Huntington Pride had to adjust this month’s festivities due to the novel coronavirus pandemic, the organization still wanted to celebrate Pride Month, which is observed in June to commemorate the Stonewall riots in New York in 1969.
An alternative date of Oct. 10 has been tentatively scheduled for Huntington’s Pride Festival. About 5,000 people attended last year’s inaugural festival along 4th Avenue downtown.
For more information, visit the Huntington Pride Facebook page or huntingtonpride.org.