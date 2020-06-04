HUNTINGTON — Huntington Pride will spread love throughout the city Saturday, June 6, with a popup parade to kick off the beginning of Pride Month.
Those interested in participating in the parade must meet at the St. Mary’s School of Nursing parking lot at 2847 5th Ave. by 5:30 p.m. for the lineup, and attendees are encouraged to decorate their vehicles with positive messages.
Huntington Pride President Ally Layman said although this month’s festivities will be a little different from last year due to unforeseen circumstances regarding COVID-19, the organization wanted to find a way to celebrate safely.
“Even though we can’t have the Pride Festival on June 27 when we had planned, we do have an alternative date on Oct. 10, 2020, pending CDC large group guidelines,” Layman said. “We still wanted to put something together to spread love throughout the city, and we had seen a lot of COVID-19 parades, birthday parades — we’d seen a lot of that going on over the past couple months, so we thought we could put that together.”
A special Pride playlist will be broadcast from 6 to 7 p.m. during the parade on WKEE-FM for those in the parade or watching elsewhere.
“No matter where you are in the city — if you’re in the parade, watching the parade or just at home — you can tune in and be a part of what’s going on,” Layman said.
An 8-minute and 46-second moment of silence before the event’s start at 6 p.m. will also be observed in honor of George Floyd, a black man who died while in police custody in Minneapolis last week, and the Black Lives Matter protests that have erupted across the nation in response to his death.
“My heart just breaks, and we’re just trying to do what we can do,” Layman said. “Pride, 50 years ago, did start as a riot from Marsha P. Johnson, who is a black trans woman.”
Johnson was an advocate for LGBTQ rights and is remembered for her role in the 1969 Stonewall uprisings in New York.
“Our rights that we have today were fought for by the black community,” Layman said. “It’s good to honor that, and we would honor them regardless. So we’re spreading love as much as we can and remembering that equal rights can’t be equal until black lives matter.”
Layman said she hopes the parade has a significant turnout, as last year’s inaugural Huntington Pride Festival along 4th Avenue downtown brought in about 5,000 attendees.
“Our goal this year was to double attendance. Last year, we had 5,000 people at the first Pride Festival, so our goal this year was 10,000 people,” she said. “But any way we can spread love, we’re going to.”
Updates on the parade, which will travel throughout the city and end back at the St. Mary’s School of Nursing, can be found on the Huntington Pride Facebook page or at huntingtonpride.org.