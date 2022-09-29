The city of Huntington’s Public Works Department Director Jim Insco talks with media as the department conducts a testing exercise of its snow treatment equipment on Wednesday, Nov. 3, 2021, in Huntington.
HUNTINGTON — Mayor Steve Williams "has relieved Jim Insco of his duties as Public Works Director," a city press release said Thursday.
The announcement said the mayor thanked Insco for his service. Public Works General Superintendent Scott Poston has been appointed as interim Public Works director.
“We have all the confidence that there will be no gap in the level of professional service provided by the men and women of the Public Works Department,” Williams said.
Insco told The Herald-Dispatch Thursday morning that he was not given a reason for his termination outside of the mayor wanting to go in a different direction. He said he was an at-will employee and that he understood it was a political job.
"I'm not mad at anybody. I'm mad at how it was handled. I don't think it was handled very professionally. I've been there nine-and-a-half years. You'd think you'd be given some kind of reason."
On Wednesday, Insco was notified that afternoon that the mayor requested a meeting with him the following morning at 9 a.m. Insco said he asked why the meeting was being held so he could prepare and he was only told it was because of negotiations.
"I was offered the choice to resign or be terminated," he said. "I didn't resign because I didn't want to leave my job."
Bryan Chambers, the city's communications director, said that because it is a personnel matter, the city does not have any further comment at this time.
According to previous reports, Insco became the director of Public Works in early 2015. Before that, he served as assistant director.
McKenna Horsley is a reporter for The Herald-Dispatch, covering local government in Huntington and Cabell County. Follow her on Twitter @Mckennahorsley.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd,
racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another
person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone
or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism
that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on
each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness
accounts, the history behind an article.