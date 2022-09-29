The Tri-State’s TRUSTED news source.

Click here to stay informed and subscribe to Herald-Dispatch.

Click #isupportlocal for more information on supporting our local journalists.


Learn more about HD Media

20211104 snow 03.jpg
Buy Now

The city of Huntington’s Public Works Department Director Jim Insco talks with media as the department conducts a testing exercise of its snow treatment equipment on Wednesday, Nov. 3, 2021, in Huntington.

 Sholten Singer | The Herald-Dispatch

HUNTINGTON — Mayor Steve Williams "has relieved Jim Insco of his duties as Public Works Director," a city press release said Thursday.

The announcement said the mayor thanked Insco for his service. Public Works General Superintendent Scott Poston has been appointed as interim Public Works director.

McKenna Horsley is a reporter for The Herald-Dispatch, covering local government in Huntington and Cabell County. Follow her on Twitter @Mckennahorsley.

Tags

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.