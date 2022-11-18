The Tri-State’s TRUSTED news source.

HUNTINGTON — City of Huntington Public Works Department employees prepared for the upcoming winter season Thursday morning as the temperatures hovered around freezing.

The department began its annual dry run to test snow-treatment equipment and drive along the city’s six snow routes. The dry run helps workers prepare ahead of future snow events, Public Works Director Mark Bates told reporters.

McKenna Horsley is a reporter for The Herald-Dispatch, covering local government in Huntington and Cabell County. Follow her on Twitter @Mckennahorsley.

