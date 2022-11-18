HUNTINGTON — City of Huntington Public Works Department employees prepared for the upcoming winter season Thursday morning as the temperatures hovered around freezing.
The department began its annual dry run to test snow-treatment equipment and drive along the city’s six snow routes. The dry run helps workers prepare ahead of future snow events, Public Works Director Mark Bates told reporters.
“We’re ready,” he said.
During the dry run, all front-line equipment goes throughout the city, Bates said. The department has seven salt and plow trucks, one truck that is plow only and two brine trucks. Brine is a liquid salt solution used to treat roads before an expected storm.
Bates said the city has 4,000 gallons of brine on hand, as well as 600 to 800 tons of rock salt ready for use. The department also has access to another 1,200 tons of salt rock if needed.
The test gives drivers a chance to familiarize themselves with roads and see if any conditions have changed since last year’s dry run, Bates added. New employees are accompanied by seasoned ones. Between 22 and 24 employees work on snow removal, as well as a few other employees if needed.
Equipment is also tested during the dry run. Bates said one truck had problems starting and that will need to be addressed.
Workers will cover 192 miles of roads when preparing for snow. What that day will look like depends on the expected weather, Bates explained. In some cases, roads can be treated with brine, but rain that turns into snow would create the need for a different type of treatment since the brine could be washed away.
“We will do as much prep work before as we can, depending on what’s coming in,” Bates said.
The Almanac’s long-range weather forecast for Huntington predicts that this winter will be colder than normal. Precipitation will likely be below normal, but the area could see above-normal snowfall. The snowiest part of the season is predicted to be in January, late February and early March.
McKenna Horsley is a reporter for The Herald-Dispatch, covering local government in Huntington and Cabell County. Follow her on Twitter @Mckennahorsley.
