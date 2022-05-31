HUNTINGTON — The Huntington Quick Response Team will provide naloxone training, some medical services and more to the Fairfield community in Huntington this week.
Dubbed “Wellness Wednesday,” the QRT will offer COVID-19 vaccinations, blood pressure and glucose checks, and overdose prevention and safety. The QRT will also pass out free naloxone and harm reduction tools, and provide testing and referrals to treatment services to people battling substance use.
The event will take place from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Wednesday, June 1, at the Cabell County EMS Station No. 9 at 1133 20th St. in Huntington.
It is held in partnership with Cabell County EMS, West Virginia University Project, Equitas Health, First Steps, Cabell-Huntington Health Department, Prestera and Highland Hospital.
