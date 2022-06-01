HUNTINGTON — On Wednesday, the Huntington Quick Response Team (QRT) hosted the first of what they hope is a series of Wellness Wednesdays at the Cabell County EMS Station No. 9.
This event was held in partnership with Cabell County EMS, West Virginia University Project, Equitas Health, First Steps, Cabell-Huntington Health Department, Prestera and Highland Hospital.
Team members offered free fentanyl testing and treatment referrals, Narcan kits and overdose prevention and safety training, and general wellness opportunities like blood pressure and glucose checks and COVID-19 vaccinations. They even provided free refreshments, hand-outs and wellness games.
“It’s a link with our wonderful community to let the people know that there’s help out here,” said Sue Howland, a recovery coach and peer support specialist for Prestera. “A lot of times people don’t know where to start, and they could be too timid or embarrassed, and it’s also a way to show that recovery is possible.”
Howland, who gave out fentanyl testing strips and Narcan kits, said that in the five years since Huntington’s QRT was established, she has been “humbled” by their accomplishments. She said her ultimate goal is to get a “handle” on addiction by working herself out of a job.
One way Howland and Huntington’s QRT is working toward this goal is by bringing overdose prevention and treatment training straight to the community that needs it.
Narcan has been provided to the QRT by the University of Charleston. Anyone can be trained on how to use the opioid antidote. The process is confidential, and trainees will be given guidelines on how to identify an overdose, contact emergency services and administer the proper dose of Narcan, which will be given to them on site.
Larrecsa Barker, a paramedic for Cabell County and Huntington’s QRT leader, said that before, when overdoses in Huntington were mainly caused by heroin, only one or two doses of Narcan were necessary to revive a patient. She said now that overdoses are commonly caused by mixed substances, patients may require more than two doses of Narcan.
Barker said if patients are not recovering after two doses, however, trainees should check for other medical issues that may be causing their reaction before administering another dose.
“If you’re using more than two, it’s probably a good idea to start looking for other signs, like is this person diabetic, is this a diabetic emergency on top of an overdose emergency, or is this a seizure along with an overdose emergency,” she said. “So, if you’re using more than two, it’s probably good to have EMS get there so we can start looking for other reasons why this person is unconscious.”
Barker said Cabell County EMS revived around 45 people with Narcan just last month.
“There needs to be Narcan in every household,” she said. “In fact, we have been training all the volunteer fire departments in Cabell County on the appropriate use of Narcan, how they can use it, just trying to get it into as many hands as possible.”
Barker said that, apart from Narcan training and the other health services Wellness Wednesdays will provide, Huntington’s QRT wants to open up the space in the Cabell County EMS No. 9 building in Huntington for community outreach.
She said people in the community need to know the QRT is there to help them.
“Whether it’s homeless outreach, overdose prevention, help for primary care, anything and everything somebody needs, we can (help),” she said. “If we can’t fix that, we can at least point them in the right direction and get them connected to services — and this is open to anybody in the community.”
This Wellness Wednesday, the Huntington QRT administered 10 COVID-19 vaccines, 24 blood pressure checks, six HIV tests, eight glucose tests and trained four people on how to use Narcan, giving away seven boxes with two doses per box.
Barker said she expects Wellness Wednesdays to become a recurring event, with the QRT possibly partnering with other services, including Harmony House.
Huntington’s Quick Response Team can be reached at 304-526-8541. For updates on Wellness Wednesdays and future events, visit the QRT Huntington Facebook page.