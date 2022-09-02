BJ Thompson, right, and Laken Thompson, of Huntington, and their pit bull Nova spend the evening together as Recovery Point conducts the Rally for Recovery celebration on Friday, Sept. 2, 2022, in Huntington.
HUNTINGTON — Recovery Point’s Rally for Recovery brought together hundreds of clients and family members Friday to celebrate sobriety during National Recovery Month.
“We want to spread public influence, get people to be a little more aware and realize (recovery) is not something to frown upon,” Drew Lees, a social development associate at Recovery Point, said. “It also gives our clients a nice evening to get out of their center and hang out, have fun and just take part in something cool with the rest of the public.”
Recovery Point West Virginia is a long-term, residential recovery program with facilities in Huntington, Charleston, Bluefield and Parkersburg. On Friday, people gathered outside the Huntington location, where they played cornhole, rode a mechanical bull and entered a doughnut-eating contest as part of the rally festivities.
According to the White House proclamation in support of the month, nearly $22 billion was secured by Congress this year to support drug prevention treatment, harm reduction and recovery support systems.
“As Recovery Point clients, we build bonds. We’re brothers and sisters,” Aaron Hayes, 29, of the Parkersburg facility, said about meeting clients at other centers.
The event brought together all four of Recovery Point’s facilities. The public, as well as the clients’ family and friends, joined in the fun to celebrate the power of recovery.
Hayes, with his blue 2022 rally T-shirt, said every one of his brothers and sisters made a full-time commitment to change their life.
“We learn how to handle responsibilities, how to handle situations better and how to deal with people. We learn how to be OK with not being OK. They say if you’re not uncomfortable, you’re not growing,” Hayes said.
While clients met each other, ate pulled pork and danced, Recovery Point staff were able to witness the new and old friendships.
“It’s powerful,” Recovery Point Executive Director Reggie Jones said. “We come together and just support and encourage each other. … Recovery Month does a great deal of work toward addressing stigma because a lot of people have a negative connotation about people in recovery.”
National Recovery Month events will continue with the upcoming Recovery 4 a Change event in Huntington, which will provide statewide resources, vendors and people’s stories. The free event will take place at Heritage Station from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. Sept. 23 and 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. Sept. 24.
