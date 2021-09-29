HUNTINGTON — Residents of Fairfield, the West End and Highlawn may see an artistic addition to their streets in the future.
Huntington was one of 26 cities across the country to receive an Asphalt Arts Initiative grant, according to Bloomberg Philanthropies. The grant is worth up to $25,000. In addition to Mayor Steve Williams and the Mayor's Council on the Arts, the City’s Public Works Department has worked on the program.
“I am extremely grateful for the long-standing partnership that the City of Huntington has had with Bloomberg Philanthropies and for giving our community a forum and resources to pursue innovative endeavors that other cities across the country seek to emulate,” Williams said in a statement. “Huntington has had a reputation for its rich arts community for some time, so I am extremely excited to see what will come out of this initiative.”
The local initiative involves areas in three Huntington neighborhoods and would compliment the city’s Huntington Innovation Project, said City Communications Director Bryan Chambers. The revitalization plan focuses on initiatives and ideas in Highlawn, the West End and Fairfield. It was part of the city’s work for the 2017 America’s Best Communities competition, in which the city won the $3 million prize.
The Asphalt Art project will be one of the largest projects that the Mayor’s Council on the Arts has undertaken, said founding Chairwoman Margaret Mary Layne. Each piece of artwork will be reflective of the neighborhood that it is in, she said. The art will be installed in a few months after the process of finalizing grant paperwork, putting out a call for artists and connecting with the community about the artwork.
“There will be community engagement that is a part of all of this,” Layne said.
Public art is important to the revitalization of neighborhoods, not for geographic reasons but for the mindscape of residents, Layne said. She was the city manager when the HIP plan was created. During meetings for the plan, community members in all three neighborhoods expressed wanting more public art, she said.
Layne spoke highly of Williams’ commitment to arts within the city, adding that by supporting arts initiatives, it speaks volumes about the community.
“We get to tell our stories now, not just with words but with images,” Layne said.
The future locations of the art are:
- Asphalt art on crosswalks in front of Memphis Tennessee Garrison House on 17th Avenue and 10th Street.
- Installation of art along 14th Street West. The specific location is yet to be identified.
- Asphalt art on four crosswalks in front of Highlawn Elementary on Collis Avenue and 26th Street.
Lauren Kemp, the executive director of RenewAll Inc., said in a statement that she looks forward to the Asphalt Arts project in the West End.
"I am excited to see the project unfold and bring color to 14th St W and to work with the City and Arts Council on this grant program,” Kemp said. "I look forward to the collaboration with the artist and to see each HIP Plan neighborhood project be completed."
Zane Parsley, the executive director of Highlawn Community Alliance Inc., said in a statement that art is integral to the wellbeing of a community.
"Art isn't an ancillary component to the health of a neighborhood; it is integral to the economic, physical and spiritual wellness of a community,” Parsley said. “We are excited to see the opportunities this grant affords for the Highlawn community.”
Memphis Tennessee Garrison was a Huntington resident who developed and sustained NAACP Chapters in southern West Virginia. Garrison was also a longtime teacher in McDowell County. Her former local residence, 1701 10th Ave., was added to the National Register of Historic Places in 2017.
“This project will give an elevated sense of awareness to both community members and visitors about the Memphis Tennessee Garrison House and the important national role she played during the Civil Rights Movement,” said RaShad Sanders, executive director of the Fairfield Community Development Corporation, in a statement.
Last year, the Carter G. Woodson Foundation Inc., held a groundbreaking ceremony at the house to celebrate the opening of a Black History and Civil Rights museum in Garrison’s honor.
“I am excited that with this grant we now are able to use art to draw attention to this historically important home,” said Dave Harris, president of the Carter G. Woodson Foundation Inc., in a statement. “Memphis Tennessee Garrison was a shining star in the Civil Rights Movement and a strong representative from the Fairfield Community.”
The first round of Asphalt Arts Initiative recipients received grants in 2020 and some will continue to implement their programs until 2022, according to Bloomberg Philanthropies’ website. Some benefits of the programs include improving pedestrian safety, revitalizing public space and engaging communities, the website said.