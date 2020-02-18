CHARLESTON — Seven communities in West Virginia recently were recognized with the new Healthy People Healthy Places designation.
Jessica Wright, director of the Division of Health Promotion and Chronic Disease within the West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources, said the inaugural awards resulted from key players coming together to create a plan to address obesity after the national 2018 Southern Obesity Summit, which took place in Charleston in 2018.
“Our goal is to recognize good work going on in communities that truly supports health as a social and cultural norm,” she said in a news release.
The Healthy People Healthy Places program celebrates communities committed to supporting healthy choices. Gold-level awardees are Greenbrier County, City of Martinsburg, Mingo County, City of West Hamlin and Wirt County. Silver-level awardees are the City of Huntington and the City of Wheeling.
“These exemplary communities are encouraging residents and visitors to eat better, be more active and discourage the use of tobacco and e-cigarettes,” said Dr. Cathy Slemp, state health officer and commissioner of DHHR’s Bureau for Public Health, in the release. “Communities that aim to achieve Healthy People Healthy Places program benchmarks are actively investing in their own future, for we know that health and economic development build off of each other.”
Designated Healthy People Healthy Places communities receive signage and other materials to publicize their commitment to policies, programs and practices that promote healthier lifestyle decisions. The Healthy People Healthy Places program also provides advice and assistance to expand the impact of community efforts.
To learn more about the West Virginia Healthy People Healthy Places program and how to apply for 2021 awards, visit www.wvhealthypeoplehealthyplaces.com.