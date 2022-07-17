CINCINNATI — When Huntington residents set their recyclables on the curb, the material will begin a journey to being reused elsewhere.
The Huntington City Council approved a curbside recycling program to begin Oct. 1. The three-year agreement with Rumpke, an Ohio-based company, will allow service for residents in the city. Huntington had a goal to sign up 910 households. As of Friday, 922 had signed up.
Where does the recycling go?
Rumpke’s facility in Ironton will organize local pickup for Huntington residents who participate in curbside recycling. Before the service begins, residents will receive a container to gather accepted recyclable materials. There’s no need to sort items or place them together in a plastic bag.
After arriving in Ironton’s transfer station, trucks pick up the materials and bring them to Rumpke’s Material Recovery Facility, which is near Cincinnati. The facility serves West Virginia, Kentucky, Ohio and Indiana. The goal is to separate materials by type.
Upon arrival, the recyclables go to an area called the tipping floor, where materials are loaded into the assembly line. Scrap metal is pulled to be sent to specialized recycling elsewhere, as it can be harmful to employees working in the facility and equipment inside.
In the pre-sorting area, employees pull items like plastic bags, which can get caught in machines down the line. The process requires a lot of hand-eye coordination.
“We’re a hauler, and we process material,” Anne Gray, education specialist, said during a recent tour of the facility.
Gray said it’s possible to see trends in materials by looking at what comes in. As online shopping has increased in the past few years, cardboard boxes have had an uptick.
Glass is also intentionally broken throughout the sorting process and removed from the stream of materials. It will be sent to Dayton, Ohio, for processing in Rumpke’s glass recovery facility.
Gray said Rumpke has found that spreading out the material works better for the machines. If non-accepted items go through the machines, it can cause some issues, such as plastic bags or film from VHS tapes getting caught.
The process is a combination of people and technology. Eddy currents separate aluminum, one of the most valuable commodities processed in the facility, from the stream of materials. Robots detect natural milk cartons on the line and pull them from it. People check the quality and pull missed items throughout the process.
Who is Rumpke?
Rumpke is not an end user. Once sorted, the materials are sold. Some companies that buy materials from Rumpke include Pratt Paper, which is also based in Ohio.
One hundred percent of the materials stay within the U.S., and most of that stays in the Midwest, said Gayane Makaryan, communications manager for Rumpke. Recycling is a circular process that creates jobs, renews materials and saves space in landfills.
The family-owned company has over 4,000 employees and traces its roots back to the 1930s, when William F. Rumpke started a coal delivery service. Rumpke has invested $50 million to open a recycling facility in Columbus in 2024.
Makaryan said Rumpke is excited about the enthusiasm from Huntington residents for the program.
“We’re really thankful for the leadership of the city and the actual residents because they’ve spoken … they want to recycle,” Makaryan said. “So that’s really cool to see, too, because they are on board and they’re passionate, and I think that makes a difference.”
How can you register for the service?
Curbside recycling is slated to begin in Huntington on Oct. 1. Since registration began a little over six weeks ago, 922 households have signed up for the service.
Accepted materials include paper, cardboard, plastic, glass bottles, all colors of jars, and cartons, such as juice boxes or milk cartons.
To register for the program, residents can visit rumpke.cc/huntingtonrecycles or call 800-828-8171, ext. 8755, between 8 a.m. and 5 p.m. Monday through Friday. When calling, residents should say they want to sign up for the Huntington Recycles program.
The cost of the program is $10 a month for residents. At sign-up, they must make an upfront payment for the first six months of service and a one-time delivery fee of $10 for their recycling container, which will increase to $20 for residents who sign up after Oct. 1.
Residents who join the program will be eligible for a $5 monthly credit on quarterly refuse bills.