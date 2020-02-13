MORGANTOWN — A West Virginia University student from Cabell County was one of three people taken to the hospital after a boulder struck a school transit car earlier this week, university officials confirmed Wednesday.
Maceon Wheeler, a first-year WVU student from Huntington, was inside the Personal Rapid Transit (PRT) shuttle when a rockslide occurred Monday afternoon, sending boulders into the road and on to the shuttle tracks. He was taken afterward to J.W. Ruby Memorial Hospital in Morgantown, and has since been released.
A second student inside the shuttle and the driver of a motor vehicle involved were also hospitalized. In all, nine students were in the shuttle when the incident happened.
The incident occurred on U.S. 19 South between 8th Street and Evansdale Drive in Morgantown, shutting down all lanes of the road and the PRT system Monday afternoon.
The shuttle system reopened Tuesday except in the area around the rockslide. All lanes of U.S. 19 reopened later Monday after the boulders were removed.
The PRT system remained closed between the Beechurst and Engineering stations Wednesday as an assessment of the hillside and surrounding area continued following the incident, according to the university. Buses are running in its place.