HUNTINGTON — Keith Harrison, a U.S. Navy veteran, served in the South Pacific aboard the USS Cabot (CVL-28), an Independence class light aircraft carrier, during World War II. Originally from northwestern Illinois, Harrison couldn’t wait to join the war effort, enlisting at just 17 years old.
“When you’re in high school and you come home with that uniform on, you’d strut around like a peacock,” laughed Harrison. “It was really a badge of honor to be able to serve your country.”
Shortly before deployment, Harrison was introduced to the love of his life, Patty, a Charleston native. While Harrison was away at sea, the couple faithfully wrote letters to each other. Over seven decades later, they’ve kept every letter, carefully archiving them so they can look back on their love story.
“Every day I was gone I wrote to her, and every day she wrote to me. We now have over 1,400 letters, and we have them all filed,” recalls Harrison. “We can go back to whatever year, month or day that we want to see, and I can read to her what I wrote to her, and she can read to me what she wrote to me.”
Harrison didn’t leave the ship for months at a time while underway. He describes life on USS Cabot as busy, with all 1,750 men aboard working from early in the morning until evening. “We were either cleaning, or in battle, or on airstrikes, or our planes were coming in and off the carrier. We were busy,” he remembers. “They didn’t let us sit around and feel sorry for ourselves.”
Although the war ended in 1945, Harrison didn’t come home until 1946. USS Cabot went north to provide air support, flying over the area where enemy soldiers were being transported before setting off for the East Coast through the Panama Canal.
After his return home, he and Patty married. They left West Virginia for a brief period to move to Harrison’s native-state Illinois, but soon returned at Patty’s request.
“She missed her mama, she missed the hills, and back we came,” he explained.
The Harrisons, longtime residents of Huntington, are looking forward to their upcoming 75th wedding anniversary. From the moment Keith met Patty, he knew they would spend their lives together.
“After the first time I ever saw her in my life, I told her, ‘You don’t know it, but I’m going to marry you — and I did,’ ” Harrison reminisced.