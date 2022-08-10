HUNTINGTON — Residents will have a chance Thursday to give input about traveling between Ritter Park and Spring Hill Cemetery.
City of Huntington officials want to hear community input on a bicycle and pedestrian connection between Hal Greer Boulevard and the cemetery during a public meeting from 5 to 7 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 11. The location and design of the connection will be discussed.
The meeting will be at Meadows Elementary School, 1601 Washington Blvd. in Huntington. During this time, residents will be able to see and hear about preliminary design options, different types of bike and pedestrian amenities and video simulations.
“One of the long-term goals of the PATH (Paul Ambrose Trail for Health) would be to connect all the parks, and in this section that would mean between … Ritter Park to Spring Hill Cemetery,” said Bre Shell, city planning director. “And an important piece of that is getting from Hal Greer Boulevard, along Washington Avenue, to Spring Hill.”
The connection is a project between the city and the West Virginia Division of Highways, Shell said. The connection will be supported by a federal Transportation Alternative grant.
From Thursday’s meeting, Shell hopes to hear how comfortable residents are with the road and the section now, both those who use it and those who do not. The plan is to build it so everyone feels safe on the connection.
The majority of the Paul Ambrose Trail for Health improvements that will be proposed for the connection will be on city streets near Greater Huntington Park and Recreation District property. One reason the connection was considered was because of the district being a “great partner,” Shell said.
At this point, officials know “we want to get from Point A to Point B,” and are exploring how to do that. The connection will also have implications for nearby property owners and those who currently travel in the area. Some ideas being considered include a larger sidewalk, either connected or a separate path. Officials also want to hear if residents would be comfortable with bikes in the road or in a protected bike lane.
Consultants Burgess & Niple will work with the city and the Division of Highways to design the connection. Shell said officials are in the initial study and planning phase for the project. By the spring of 2023, the goal is to finish the design phase and go into construction.
Shell said the city will continue to accept written feedback after Thursday’s meeting. A webpage about the Washington Boulevard connection is on the City of Huntington’s website. A comment form and other materials from the public meeting will be added online after the meeting, Shell said. Comments can also be submitted to her email, shellb@huntingtonwv.gov.
Huntington and West Virginia are set up “to be a very walkable and bikeable place,” Shell said.
When considering any streetscape improvement, Shell’s office accounts for different types of transportation and making it safe for those who might not have other options.
“We want people to have options and to have those options be safe,” she said.
McKenna Horsley is a reporter for The Herald-Dispatch, covering local government in Huntington and Cabell County. Follow her on Twitter @Mckennahorsley.
