HUNTINGTON — If you’re wanting to launch some fireworks to celebrate America’s independence, it’s important to know their rules and regulations to keep yourself and others safe.
Larger fireworks are a fairly recent novelty in West Virginia, with the ordinance allowing the public sale and use of Class-C fireworks, such as roman candles, mortars shells, bottle rockets and foundations, having passed in 2016. Before, public use was limited to mostly harmless novelty items, such as glow worms and sparklers.
State law does not affect the ability of city municipalities to enforce their own codes and guidelines for fireworks, though, and the city of Huntington is continuing to enforce its no-tolerance policy. Alongside unauthorized, large displays, firecrackers, mortal shells, roman candles and whistling rockets are not allowed.
This rule has often been summed up by city Fire Marshal Mat Winters as, “If it makes a loud boom or flies into the air, it always has and will continue to be illegal in the city of Huntington.”
Fireworks allowed within city limits include sparklers, smoke bombs and ground-based fountains. Individuals found violating these regulations can face fines of up to $500.
Firework safety has been on the minds of firefighters recently, with the city fire department having recently launched a city of videos called “Safety Chats.” The first of this series, found on the city’s YouTube channel, was released June 22 and gives a brief overview of Huntington’a fireworks rules.
The International Association of Firefighters recently urged the public to leave fireworks to professionals in order to avoid all possibility of injury, citing that even “safe” fireworks can still cause damage. For instance, sparklers can burn at temperatures of 1,000 degrees, and 1,200 children went to the emergency room for related injuries in 2017.
Fireworks lead to an estimated 10,000 individuals being treated for related injuries each year, and reckless use caused nearly 19,500 fires in 2019, including 1,900 structure fires, 500 vehicle fires and 17,100 outdoor fires.
So far, the city has seen only one incident related to fireworks use this summer, which involved the improper disposal of public fireworks.
“We have our history of firework-related tragedies in Huntington,” Winters said. “It’s important that people practice safety and follow the guidelines to avoid further adding to it. Keep the kids away, and make sure that only capable adults are handling them.”
For those wishing to use fireworks, the National Safety Council recommends the following guidelines: Never allow young children to handle fireworks, and only allow older children to handle them with close supervision.
Never make use of fireworks while impaired by drugs or alcohol. Make use of protective eyewear and safety equipment, and never attempt to launch or light them inside a building. Never light a device inside its container, and only light one device at a time. Never light fireworks near flammable objects or other people.
When it comes to disposing of fireworks, always soak failed or spent fireworks in water for a few hours before disposing of them. Do not attempt to reignite failed or “dud” fireworks, and always keep a bucket of water, or several, on hand while launching fireworks.
Outside of licensed pyrotechnics, individuals are not allowed to conduct their own aerial fireworks displays in the city of Huntington. Even with the proper credentials, the process of scheduling such an event often occurs months in advance, requiring close cooperation with the Huntington Fire Department and the state government to properly check and authorize it.