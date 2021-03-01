The Tri-State’s TRUSTED news source.

The exterior of El Ranchito on 3rd Avenue in Huntington is shown in this file photo.

 File photo | The Herald-

Dispatch

HUNTINGTON — A Huntington restaurant was closed this weekend after state officials found it was in violation of emergency protocols established last year to prevent the spread of COVID-19.

El Ranchito II, 2010 3rd Ave. in Huntington, was issued a 14-day suspension of its license after an investigation found numerous violations associated with Gov. Jim Justice’s State of Emergency and executive orders, as well as West Virginia Alcoholic Beverage Control Administration advisories issued last year.

Gary “Gig” Robinson, spokesperson for the WVABCA, confirmed the suspension Monday and said there were multiple health and safety violations related to social distancing, mask wearing and capacity.

“Patrons can go in thinking they will follow the rules and it will be safe and hours later will find themselves in some place that’s not following the (rules),” he said.

In addition to those violations, Robinson said citations were issued by local police for selling alcohol to minors within the establishment. He said the ABCA worked with Marshall University and Huntington police for that investigation.

Robinson said he was unsure how many Huntington businesses have suffered the same fate since Justice and the ABCA issued emergency protocols to curb the spread of COVID-19 last year, but he said it would be unfair to others to not act.

Protecting the public, patrons and employees of licensed establishments was of the utmost importance, he said.

“Most (of) the businesses are following the rules and doing the right thing,” he said. “We all understand what a hardship it has been for everyone. It’s not fair for one business to go overboard … when you have all these others that are … playing by the rules.”

Robinson said the 14-day suspension could be extended or lifted, depending on the outcome of the case.

