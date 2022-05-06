HUNTINGTON — G.D. Ritzy’s owner Jason Webb knew his restaurant had been hit hard by the impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic, but he said the impact of an employee accused of embezzling thousands of dollars from the company has hit harder.
George M. West, 51, was charged with embezzlement in Cabell County Magistrate Court this week. He was released on bond after his arraignment and has not been convicted of a crime in this case.
A message left Friday with West’s attorney requesting an interview went unanswered.
According to a criminal complaint filed in Cabell County Magistrate Court by the Huntington Police Department, from Jan. 1 to March 31, 2022, the defendant embezzled $20,552 while he worked for G.D. Ritzy’s at 1335 Hal Greer Blvd. in Huntington.
The restaurant’s owner, Webb, told police West was responsible for making cash deposits for the business, but said West would instead embezzle large amounts of money from cash sales made at the business before making any deposits.
On Thursday, Webb said like any restaurant, G.D. Ritzy’s had been hit hard by the pandemic, rising food costs and the nursing strike at Cabell Huntington Hospital. While loans given for COVID-19 relief for businesses helped the restaurant survive, it was still hurting.
Webb said West had been working at G.D. Ritzy’s since 2020 and had worked on Webb’s food truck for about a year before that. Webb didn’t suspect anything criminal was happening, but when he received a message on social media referring to a Charleston Gazette-Mail article from 2017, his heart dropped.
The Charleston Gazette-Mail is the sister paper of The Herald-Dispatch, both owned by HD Media.
In the article, West was accused by the owners of the Quarrier Diner in Charleston and others of wrongdoing, writing bad checks, never paying back loans and more, which led to an investigation. Ultimately, the Quarrier Diner owners said the business closed because of West.
Webb said the Gazette-Mail reporter who covered the Quarrier Diner story said she still receives calls about West often.
“I was like, ‘Oh, Lord, I’ve been duped,’” Webb said. “And sure enough, I went back and looked deeper into my finances and saw as soon as I had let him start making cash deposits, when we got our (Paycheck Protection Program) money, he started taking money from us.”
Webb said West said he was working in the area to be closer to his father, who was living at the Woodlands Retirement Community in Huntington. He was told West’s family had an Italian restaurant in California that had been sold, which is why he had so much money.
“And here’s how he left me — he told me that his father had passed away. And he needed some time off. And never came back,” he said.
West took four employees with him, Webb said. Webb has since learned West’s father died a decade ago.
While West has been charged with embezzling about $20,000 during a three-month period, Webb believes the man stole $100,000 from him altogether. With some of the missing money being federal funds, Webb hopes the case will go to the federal level.
“This is what I’m pushing for. This is what I want,” he said. “I don’t want this man out again. I mean, he has done this multiple times.”
Webb said he contacted the Charleston diner owners, who said there is a warrant out for West in their case, but Huntington police said otherwise. It seems other investigations have fallen through the cracks, Webb said.
West is scheduled for a preliminary hearing in Cabell County Magistrate Court later this month.
G.D. Ritzy’s, which has been a staple in Huntington for decades, isn’t going anywhere any time soon, Webb said, and the restaurant is doing well, all things considered.
“It appears to be better than I thought,” he joked.
Webb said he is willing to own up to his mistakes of letting an employee be in charge of cash deposits, but he has learned from them. Webb understands he will most likely not get his money back, but he said he doesn’t want others to suffer the same fate.
“This is just not right, what he keeps doing to the people, and I don’t understand how he continues to be out,” he said. “I am embarrassed, but I’m not going to hide from it. I want them to know.”