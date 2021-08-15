HUNTINGTON — Mayor Steve Williams wants to permanently repeal Huntington’s business and occupation tax for retail businesses and restaurants.
Williams presented the idea in an Administration and Finance Committee meeting Monday. The Huntington City Council first voted to suspend the tax in March 2020. The revenue loss from the tax is about $2 million annually, or $500,000 a quarter. The committee voted to send the mayor’s proposal to City Council for the first reading at a future meeting.
“A permanent repeal of the B&O tax for our retail stores and restaurants not only provides economic relief to some of our businesses that have been hardest hit by the pandemic, it also gives Huntington an economic advantage in our ongoing efforts to attract businesses to our community,” Williams said in a statement to The Herald-Dispatch.
The mayor told the committee Monday that he had previously considered bringing the idea to City Council in January but held off after talking with U.S. Sen. Joe Manchin, D-W.Va., Williams said. The American Rescue Plan Act was being deliberated at the time, and possible provisions that were discussed would affect entities that reduced revenues and penalize their American Rescue Plan funds. Williams said he told the senator that Huntington had already suspended the B&O tax for almost a year at that point, “and we were doing it to be able to actually assist and save our businesses in the downtown area, retail businesses and restaurants.”
Williams said Monday that the suspension of the tax has been “highly successful for us.” He also said the 1% Municipal Sales and Service and Use Tax offsets the reduction of revenue from the B&O tax. While the city would lose a steady revenue stream, the “competitive advantage” it would gain would be ideal for the city.
“This is something that I’m committed to. I feel that we need to have this as a competitive advantage just in our little area here with Ohio and Kentucky right down the street and then also right up the road a mall,” Williams said in the committee meeting. “I think we need this competitive advantage. We have an eclectic, very innovative downtown that we need to create every competitive advantage.”
In the follow-up statement to the newspaper, Williams said the city has seen revenue increases from the sales tax since it was implemented for the 2015 fiscal year.
“In fact, sales tax revenue in fiscal year 2021 exceeded our budget expectations by almost $2 million,” he said. “For these reasons, I feel very comfortable moving forward with the permanent repeal of the business and occupation tax for retail stores and restaurants in Huntington, which is something we already have been doing on a temporary basis since April 1, 2020.”
Bill Bissett, the president and CEO of the Huntington Regional Chamber of Commerce, said that “businesses crave certainty, and that’s the one thing we haven’t had during the entire pandemic.” As case numbers are beginning to rise again and guidelines are put back in place, he said more uncertainty has been created in the Huntington region’s private sector.
“That said, we were very appreciative when the B&O taxes were removed to give our companies some breathing room during the pandemic, but this additional step to remove it entirely, I think is a real investment in not only maintaining current businesses but also trying to attract new ones to our area,” Bissett said.
Businesses not only won’t have to pay the tax, but also won’t have to go through the process to pay it, he said. As the costs of materials increase and staffing is limited, business owners are finding “these to be very frustrating times,” and anything to reduce stress or cost is well-timed.
“I think any way we can get a competitive advantage to bring business in or create business or to keep business, we need that advantage,” he said.
Allison White, who owns Sip Downtown Brasserie in downtown Huntington, said she appreciated the suspension of the B&O tax in the past year, as it was helpful for her business, but she thought as things returned to normal, the tax would come back.
“I don’t have a problem with paying it because, you know, how are all the things going to get paid for around town that we need unless we pay our taxes. So, I’m fine with it. Of course, if they get rid of it, then I’m not going to complain because it’s less money out of my pocket,” she said.