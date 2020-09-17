Essential reporting in volatile times.

Click here to stay informed and subscribe to Herald-Dispatch.

Click #isupportlocal for more information on supporting our local journalists.


Learn more about HD Media

HUNTINGTON — Local families headed to a Huntington roller skating rink Wednesday for a break from their homeschool activities.

A “Welcome Back” skate event was held at Skateland as part of group skates that take place monthly for homeschool students in the Tri-State.

The roller skating rink, located on Altizer Avenue, also offers weekly public skating sessions for people of all ages, as well as parties to celebrate birthdays, family reunions or corporate business.

The skating rink reopened in June after temporarily closing in March because of the novel coronavirus pandemic.

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.