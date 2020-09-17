HUNTINGTON — Local families headed to a Huntington roller skating rink Wednesday for a break from their homeschool activities.
A “Welcome Back” skate event was held at Skateland as part of group skates that take place monthly for homeschool students in the Tri-State.
The roller skating rink, located on Altizer Avenue, also offers weekly public skating sessions for people of all ages, as well as parties to celebrate birthdays, family reunions or corporate business.
The skating rink reopened in June after temporarily closing in March because of the novel coronavirus pandemic.