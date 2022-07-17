Project Hope for Women and Children Director Jessica Tackett, left, and program assistant Makenzie Jurin invite community members to take a rock or decorate one to add to the garden to spread positivity and inspiration.
HUNTINGTON — Colorful rocks covered with painted images of animals, plants and inspirational quotes can be found along 7th Avenue in Huntington after Project Hope for Women and Children debuted its new Community Kindness Rock Garden.
Project Hope works with women and their families navigating long-term recovery, developing healthy parenting skills and building safe family relationships, according to the organization’s website, and Director Jessica Tackett said the garden was an initiative to spread kindness and positivity.
“We always want positive and community support because Project Hope is for women with substance use disorder, and for pregnant women,” she said. “There’s so much stigma that comes along with substance use — especially with women who are pregnant or have children — so bringing this positivity to people who want to come and drop rocks off or want to come and pick up a rock, that’s a positive for us, too.”
Tackett said the idea came from employee Hannah Karr, who, as a therapist, uses creative and artistic therapy activities with clients.
Clients paint the rocks during therapy sessions, and placing them in the rock garden gives the community the opportunity to participate, too.
The garden has been open for a couple weeks, but Tackett said clients and employees have already noticed when some rocks are taken and others are added.
Plans to expand the garden are underway.
Program assistant Makenzie Jurin said she thinks the Community Kindness Rock Garden is one of the best ideas Project Hope for Women and Children has had because so many people can be positively affected.
“It brings so much joy to not only the clients, but everyone who is walking by has stopped and looked and have grabbed some, so it’s really nice to see that it’s literally spreading joy to others,” Jurin said.
Jurin said it’s exciting to see new rocks show up, and anyone interested in contributing to the garden with fun designs and positive messages is welcome.
Tackett said those passing by the garden may be surprised by the unique designs on the rocks, and even she found one she decided to take home.
“I have a frog pond at my house, and someone had painted this really cool koi fish, so I took it to put it with my frog pond,” she said. “It’s just great going out there and seeing color and people actually participating and doing positive things.”
Sarah Ingram is a reporter for the Herald-Dispatch, covering public K-12 education. Follow her on Twitter @SIngramHD.
