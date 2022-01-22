HUNTINGTON — The best “bad” art in Huntington was on display Friday night.
Hosted by the Foundry Theater, the tongue-in-cheek premise for Friday’s “Good Time Bad Art Show” was simple — anyone can make bad art. Those who have never attempted to create anything artistic can make bad art, and even accomplished artists can miss on occasion.
So the Foundry Theater put out a call for the best bad art from people in the community and put it on display during an accompanying concert at the Jean Carlo Stephenson Auditorium.
Judges tasked with selecting the best bad art were local producer, performer and Marshall graduate Michael Valentine; Jennifer Wheeler, director of development for the Huntington Museum of Art and a member of the Mayor’s Art Council; and Margaret Mary Layne, former executive director of the Huntington Museum of Art and a commissioner on the West Virginia Commission on the Arts.
Music was provided by The Carpenter Ants and Laid Back Country Picker.
