HUNTINGTON — The city of Huntington announced upcoming fall paving projects totaling about $1.2 million.
Thirty-six paving projects, which cover 6.72 miles, are on the list, according to a news release from the city. After the projects are completed, the city will have paved 58.51 miles of roads and spent $15,649,006 since 2014. The budget that City Council approved for the fiscal year 2022 includes $1.6 million for paving.
“Paving occurs in the fall and spring in Huntington,” the release said. “City Council members solicit paving requests from constituents and submit their lists to the City of Huntington’s Public Works Department. The requests are reviewed with the West Virginia Division of Highways on a number of factors, including traffic volume and road conditions.”
Here is the list of fall paving projects:
City Council District 1
- Vernon Street from Piedmont Road to the railroad crossing.
City Council District 2
- North side of 5th Avenue West from 9th Street West to 10th Street West.
- 11th Street West from Washington to Adams avenues.
- 5th Street West from 6th to Adams avenues.
- 5th Street West from 7th Avenue West to Jackson Avenue.
- Jackson Avenue from 14th Street West to 16th Street West.
- 19th Street West from Madison to Jackson avenues.
- 9th Street West from Jefferson to Adams avenues.
- Flora Court.
City Council District 3
- Commerce Avenue from 16th to 19th streets.
City Council District 4
- South Edgemont Road from Memorial Park Drive to Edgemont Road.
City Council District 5
- Artisan Avenue from Hal Greer Boulevard to 17th Street.
- Chesapeake Court.
- 19th Street from Hall Avenue to Rural Avenue.
City Council District 6
- Gallaher Street from Norway Avenue to Midvale Drive.
- Marne Drive from 76 Marne to cul-de-sac.
- Copper Glen Drive from 95 Copper Glen to cul-de-sac.
Tynes Lane from Chestnut Drive to cul-de-sac.
City Council District 7
- Lower Terrace from Forest Road to Locust Street.
- Rotary Road from Roby Road to Moreland Avenue.
- Davis Street from 28th Street to Oney Avenue.
- Roby Road from Maupin Road to 28th Street.
- Roby Road from 28th Street to St. Louis Avenue.
- Avondale Road from Washington Boulevard to Roby Road.
- 25th Street from 10th Avenue to Davis Street.
City Council District 8
- Maple Avenue from 18th to 20th streets.
- 21st Street from 5th to 6th avenues.
- 5
1/2
- Alley from 28th to 29th streets.
City Council District 9
- Everett Street from 601 to 699 Everett.
- Hagen Street from 506 to 516 Hagen.
- Depot Street from 304 to 307 Depot.
- Everett Road from South High Street to Moore Street.
- North Norwood Road from 805 to 830 North Norwood.
- Main Street from Hite Street to 730 Buffington St.
- Moore Street from South High Street to end.