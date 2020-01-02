For one expecting Huntington mother, a cozy New Year’s Eve at home took a twist when she began having contractions before bed, giving birth to a baby boy at 1:16 a.m. right after the turn of the year.
Syncere Armani McClain’s timely arrival made him the first baby born in Huntington in 2020.
Mother Natasha Swanigan and father Nathan McClain rang in the New Year at St. Mary’s Medical Center, more than two weeks before Syncere’s expected due date of Jan. 15.
“It was a surprise,” Natasha said.
Although Syncere is Natasha’s seventh child, she said his birth was a little different than the others.
“They told me I had the first baby and I said, ‘Huh?’ I’m going to tell him someday, ‘You were famous when you were born,’ ” she said.
Syncere was born surrounded by his new brothers and sisters, weighing 6 pounds and 18 inches long.
Although New Year’s is spent by many popping champagne, watching fireworks and counting down toward midnight, the Huntington residents said the holiday will now have a second meaning— a birthday.
Natasha was confident that nothing could ever top her experience this year, and the family will always remember how special the day was.
“This was a big one,” she said.
Natasha and Nathan were given a $100 gift card, flowers and balloons from St. Mary’s staff in celebration of Syncere’s arrival.