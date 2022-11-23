Dancers with Bridget’s Dance Studio, Huntington Dance Theatre and Nancy’s School of Dance perform as the City of Huntington conducts its annual tree-lighting ceremony on Tuesday at the Mountain Health Arena Plaza in Huntington.
Dancers with Bridget’s Dance Studio, Huntington Dance Theatre and Nancy’s School of Dance perform as the City of Huntington conducts the annual tree-lighting ceremony on Tuesday, Nov. 22, 2022, at the Mountain Health Arena Plaza in downtown Huntington.
Dancers with Bridget’s Dance Studio, Huntington Dance Theatre and Nancy’s School of Dance perform as the City of Huntington conducts the annual tree-lighting ceremony on Tuesday, Nov. 22, 2022, at the Mountain Health Arena Plaza in downtown Huntington.
HUNTINGTON — It’s official: The holiday season in Huntington has begun.
After Mayor Steve Williams and first lady Mary Poindexter Williams flipped the switch on a new ribbon tree Tuesday evening, the Mountain Health Arena Plaza was aglow with holiday lights and decorations.
Huntington’s annual tree-lighting ceremony was presented by the City of Huntington, Mountain Health Arena, the Huntington Regional Chamber of Commerce and Downtown Huntington Partners.
Throughout the evening, Lee Dean, Bridget’s Dance Studio, Nancy’s School of Dance, Huntington Dance Theatre and the Thundertones performed, and the arena and the Peach Cobbler Factory provided refreshments to those who attended.
