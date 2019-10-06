HUNTINGTON — As far as Ohio River towns go, Huntington’s history isn’t exactly seeped in German influence.
But with Oktoberfest now rolling through for the first of what’s expected to be many more years to come, a few beers and a catchy polka beat is all it took to have the city ready to party.
And they did, as Pullman Square filled with the German-flavored fun and plenty of beer to wash it down all day Saturday at the event hosted by Kindred Communications.
Creating a new event like Oktoberfest was an easy decision, said Reeves Kirtner, vice president and associate general manager of Kindred Communications. The Huntington media company already organizes a handful of other successful annual events in Huntington, including Dawg Dazzle on the Fourth of July and the Pullman Square Summer Concert Series.
Adding an Oktoberfest, with the city’s proven love of craft beer and special events, was a natural fit.
“It seems like Huntington really takes to events like this,” Kirtner said. “The weather is perfect this time of year, and it just seemed like a no-brainer to do an Oktoberfest.”
While endless steins of beer dominates the image of what an Oktoberfest is, Saturday’s free and public event could be enjoyed by families, kids and teetotalers alike. Traditional music by the Full House Polka Players gave way to local rockers Of The Dell in the evening, peppered throughout the day with stein relay races, a mustache and beard competition, and a stein-hoisting competition.
Dave Lavender led the festival’s volksmarch — a non-competitive, social group walk that was widely popular in Europe during the 1960s. Like those popular in German cities, Lavender’s tour took guests through downtown while pointing out historical trivia as they passed.
While not many German hands helped build Huntington specifically, those immigrants and descendants had a massive impact on cities like Pittsburgh and Cincinnati, the latter yearly hosting the largest Oktoberfest outside of Munich, Germany.
“It’s nice to share some of that culture, and because of Marshall we’re so diverse culturally,” Lavender said. “Different cultures have contributed so much to American culture, especially the Germans — from architecture to technology to beer.”
While the new Oktoberfest hasn’t yet carved itself into Huntington’s collective annual calendar of beloved festivals, Saturday’s steady first-year turnout was encouraging enough to already begin planning for a second annual event in 2020.