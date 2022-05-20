Huntington Fire Chief Greg Fuller speaks during the opening ceremony of the Professional Firefighters of West Virginia biannual convention on Thursday at the DoubleTree by Hilton in downtown Huntington.
IAFF Local 289 President Steve McCormick welcomes guests during the opening ceremony of the Professional Firefighters of West Virginia biannual convention on Thursday, May 19, 2022, at the DoubleTree by Hilton in downtown Huntington.
Marshall football assistant to the head coach Mike Bartrum speaks during the opening ceremony of the Professional Firefighters of West Virginia biannual convention on Thursday, May 19, 2022, at the DoubleTree by Hilton in downtown Huntington.
Huntington Fire Chief Greg Fuller speaks during the opening ceremony of the Professional Firefighters of West Virginia biannual convention on Thursday at the DoubleTree by Hilton in downtown Huntington.
IAFF Local 289 President Steve McCormick welcomes guests during the opening ceremony of the Professional Firefighters of West Virginia biannual convention on Thursday, May 19, 2022, at the DoubleTree by Hilton in downtown Huntington.
Marshall football assistant to the head coach Mike Bartrum speaks during the opening ceremony of the Professional Firefighters of West Virginia biannual convention on Thursday, May 19, 2022, at the DoubleTree by Hilton in downtown Huntington.
HUNTINGTON — The International Association of Fire Fighters Local 289 is hosting the biannual convention of the Professional Firefighters of West Virginia this weekend.
The opening ceremony for the three-day event was held Thursday morning at the DoubleTree by Hilton in downtown Huntington.
Steve McCormick, the president of Local 289, said Huntington was originally scheduled to host the event in 2020, but it was delayed two years because of the coronavirus pandemic. The convention was last hosted in Huntington in 2010.
“We have meetings throughout the year. … This is the one meeting where we’re all right here,” McCormick said.
About 100 professional firefighters from across the state were expected to attend the convention. McCormick said 22 local unions were represented. Dignitaries of the IAFF, including General Secretary/Treasurer Frank Lima and District Vice President Andy Pantelis, were also scheduled to attend.
During this time, the group will discuss legislative bills regarding firefighters that went through the West Virginia Legislature this year and plans for next year, McCormick said. It’s also an opportunity for locals to share issues they face in their own communities and work together to solve them.
The convention attendees heard from several speakers in the opening ceremonies, including Huntington Fire Chief Greg Fuller and Huntington Police Chief Karl Colder. Delegates Chad Lovejoy, D-Cabell, and Sean Hornbuckle, D-Cabell, also addressed attendees.
Mike Bartrum, Marshall football senior analyst and special assistant to the head coach, shared advice and anecdotes from his career. He played for Marshall’s football team before playing 13 seasons in the NFL.
“You all are a camaraderie of brothers that are just the epitome of what we try to do in … sports. Because (in) sports, there’s a winner and loser. In what you do, there’s life and death,” Bartrum said during his remarks. “And I appreciate that from the bottom of my heart.”
McKenna Horsley is a reporter for The Herald-Dispatch, covering local government in Huntington and Cabell County. Follow her on Twitter @Mckennahorsley.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd,
racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another
person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone
or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism
that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on
each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness
accounts, the history behind an article.