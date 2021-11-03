HUNTINGTON — In preparation for upcoming winter weather, workers from the city of Huntington’s Public Works Department performed a test exercise of its snow treatment equipment.
Trucks left the department’s building on 2nd Street West around 8 a.m. Wednesday and drove through the six main snow routes to look for potential obstacles.
Public Works Director Jim Insco said Wednesday’s test was part of the annual dry run workers perform ahead of the winter season. The city has completed the test for seven years.
“We’ve found it to be just an excellent practice,” Insco said. “We’re one of the leaders in the state in doing this, and actually the state started following us and doing their dry run and so we’re very happy with that.”
The importance of the annual dry run helps later in the season, Insco said. When workers are out around 2 or 3 a.m. during bad weather, they have already removed obstacles from the routes, which include 200 miles of roads.
During the test, workers look for issues such as parked vehicles, basketball hoops or tree branches that could impede the route in inclement weather. The department met to look over the report from the morning test that afternoon, Insco said.
In years past, one solution has been to add “No parking here to corner” signs so trucks equipped with plows can make turns. Insco said those driving the trucks have to account for a 12- to 16-foot radius. The department has seven trucks with plows and six salt spreaders.
To prepare for winter, Public Works has 1,200 tons of salt on hand and is able to purchase another 1,200 tons with the Huntington City Council’s approval, Insco said.
The Public Works Department also mixes brine, a liquid salt solution, to prepare roads near areas like hospitals or schools when a small amount of snow or a rain mix is expected. The department currently has 4,500 gallons of brine and has two brine trucks for use in downtown Huntington.
“We have partnerships with the state and with other municipalities that we will either give them some salt or give them brine,” Insco said.
In recent years, the city has used 400 to 500 tons of salt.
The department coordinates with Cabell and Wayne county schools as well as St. Mary’s Medical Center and Cabell Huntington Hospital, Insco said. On the downtown route, snow is plowed to the middle of the road for parking in that area.
During inclement weather, Huntington residents should try to park off the street and in driveways if possible, Insco said. He also added that when clearing driveways, make sure to not push snow onto the street.
On Tuesday, the National Weather Service issued freeze warnings to 35 counties in West Virginia, including Cabell. Temperatures were expected to drop to as low as 27 degrees Wednesday morning.
According to the long-range forecast for the Huntington area from the Old Farmer’s Almanac, winter is expected to be colder than normal with below-normal precipitation but above-normal snowfall, especially in the west. The snowiest periods are expected to arrive in mid-December, early and mid-January and mid- to late February.