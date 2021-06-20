HUNTINGTON — The heroes of the Huntington QRT continue to provide their services despite the looming deadline of their grant funding.
The Huntington Quick Response Team is a group of specialists who work toward helping prior opioid addicts get into recovery. The team operates under the goal of trying to reach these individuals before EMS comes in contact with them, building connections and helping them get the assistance they need.
“Getting people into treatment who’ve been using injection drugs is vitally important,” said Dr. Michael Kilkenny, chief executive officer and health officer of the Cabell-Huntington Health Department. “It’s important in preventing future overdoses, preventing infection, and just as importantly, anything that helps get a person onto the path of recovery improves all other aspects of their lives.”
The QRT’s actions have contributed to a decline in opioid overdoses in the city, and it has led to other cities across the country forming similar groups in their image. Despite this, the group has no permanent funding and the original federal grants the group has worked off are set to expire June 30.
The QRT has effectively been sustaining itself off no-cost extensions of these grants since fall 2020. Since then, the team has managed to find some funding in the form of parts of a health department grant, from the state Bureau of Public Health, and a portion of a state Bureau of Justice Assistance grant.
QRT coordinator Connie Priddy described the team as having “piggybacked off the grants.”
This little bit of funding is allowing the team to continue doing their visits to patients past the June 30 deadline. Should the team run out of financial support, they would be forced to completely close down operations until a new source became available.
“That was my biggest fear — not having the funds to be able to go out and continue to do our work,” said Priddy.
The QRT’s absence in the past was both noticed and felt by residents of Huntington. During the height of the COVID-19 pandemic during summer 2020, the QRT was unable to continue its operations. During this time, overdose rates began to rise.
The Cabell-Huntington Health Department, which works alongside the QRT, expressed sadness at the thought of losing the team.
“It would be tragic,” said Kilkenny. “When the QRT and the health department are operating, and we’re all on the same page, it’s amazing how much it gets people along on that positive pathway. When one segment of that effort drops out, it’s like an eight-cylinder engine losing a cylinder. You’re still going, but it’s not quite right anymore.”
There is some hope that the team may have found a source of permanent funding, though. Priddy said the team recently applied through the Cabell County Commission for direct funding from the Bureau of Justice Administration.
“We’re just now making that application, so we have no idea if it’ll get approved or not,” said Priddy. “We’d like to hope and think so, but we’re just going to give it our best shot. We’re looking for sustainability past just piecing it together as we go along.”
Should the team acquire permanent funding, Priddy said an immediate goal would be to expand the team. This would allow them to host more events similar to those hosted in fall 2020, such as flu vaccine distribution, HIV and COVID-19 testing, and naloxone training.
Though Priddy herself has felt the stress of looming deadlines and financial woes, she has made a point to not have any of that worry reach the QRT members. She simply wants them to focus on their jobs and help those in need.
While funding is a question, love and support from the community is not. Priddy said the QRT has found acceptance and support across the city and beyond, wherever they may go.
Individuals wanting to help the QRT through donations are suggested to offer things such as clothing and food, which are distributed through the QRT. One of the best ways to support the effort, though, is to simply talk about it and share how it has helped the city.
“The biggest way that the community can support us, and they do support us this way, is to talk about the positive aspects of a team like this, to talk about the success stories,” Priddy said. “And I hate to sound corny, but Huntington as a whole really is one of those success stories.”