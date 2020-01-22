HUNTINGTON — Huntington’s Quick Response Team (QRT) has been selected by the Bureau of Justice Assistance as a model for other law enforcement agencies and first responders across the country seeking to create similar opioid diversion programs.
Huntington’s program was one of eight across the country selected to participate in the Law Enforcement/First Responder Diversion and Referral Program Mentoring Initiative, which will fund site visits for people seeking to learn more about how the programs operate.
The eight mentor sites were selected by the Bureau of Justice Assistance, a component of the Office of Justice Programs within the U.S. Department of Justice, following a competitive application process, which began in April. Huntington’s selection was announced Tuesday by Huntington Mayor Steve Williams.
“The Quick Response Team’s inclusion in this mentoring initiative is another example of how collaboration in Huntington is leading to innovation, and that innovation is providing solutions to the opioid epidemic that other communities across the country are seeking to replicate,” Williams said.
Huntington’s Quick Response Team was created in December 2017 in response to the opioid epidemic in Cabell County, which led to an unprecedented number of overdoses the year before. On Aug. 15, 2016, there were 26 overdoses reported near Marcum Terrace in a matter of hours, propelling Huntington into the national headlines.
Organized through Cabell County EMS, the Quick Response Team takes the field as a three-pronged effort by local medical care professionals, mental health specialists and law enforcement to visit every overdose patient in person within 48 hours of an overdose. While the QRT initially targeted individuals who received an EMS response for their overdose, it has since expanded the program to include community referrals.
These teams assess each individual’s needs and develop a personalized plan for intervention, referring them to the region’s numerous addiction service providers. It is a partnership involving Cabell County EMS, the city of Huntington, Huntington Police Department, Marshall University, behavioral health agencies and faith leaders.
“The QRT members’ compassion and dedication is what has made this program so successful, and it is vital to have the support and leadership from Mayor Williams and Cabell County EMS Director Gordon Merry,” said Connie Priddy, a Cabell County EMS employee and the QRT coordinator. “This recognition proves what can be done when a community comes together.”
Marshall University compiles data and provides analysis of the Quick Response Team.
Since the QRT’s founding in 2017, it has come into contact with 720 individuals. Of those, 216 have sought treatment, making up about 30% of those seen. Cabell County’s fatal overdose rate fell 24% from 2017 to 2018, according to the most recent CDC data, and nonfatal overdose calls fell 52%, from 1,831 in 2017 to 878 in 2019.
Other communities included in the mentor initiative are Colerain Township (Ohio) Department of Fire and Emergency Medical Services; Lucas County (Ohio) Sheriff’s Office; Mundelein (Illinois) Police Department; the city of Philadelphia; East Bridgewater (Massachusetts) Police Department; Seattle-King County Public Defender Association; and the Tucson (Arizona) Police Department.