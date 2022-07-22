HUNTINGTON — Leaders from across the country visited the area this week to learn skills from Huntington’s Quick Response Team that they will integrate into their own communities.
The Quick Response Team was one of seven groups selected as national mentor sites for the Bureau of Justice Assistance through the Department of Justice in 2019, but program visits were put on hold for two years due to COVID-19.
This week’s visit — made by visitors from Cumberland County, New Jersey, and The Center for Health and Justice’s Comprehensive Opioid, Stimulant and Substance Abuse Program — was the first in the country for a program with a goal to link communities with established and successful first responder diversion programs.
Visitors included Comprehensive Opioid, Stimulant and Substance Abuse Program project lead Hope Firi and coordinator Jacob Wells, as well as Matthew Rudd, a Community Justice coordinator; David Chance, EMS supervisor for the City of Bridgeton, New Jersey, Fire Department; and Karen Merino-Montano, of Cumberland County Human Services Capital Recovery Center.
The visitors will take what they learned back to their communities to integrate it in their response to the opioid crisis.
Connie Priddy, program coordinator of the Huntington Quick Response Team, said the group is on the cutting edge with its innovative model. Priddy went to Washington, D.C., to assist in developing national standards for similar programs across the nation.
Huntington’s Quick Response Team, which works under Cabell County EMS, is a boots-on-the-ground team that uses EMS data and outside referrals to personally visit people who experienced an overdose event within days of the event to attempt to get them into substance use recovery.
The team consists of a paramedic, a police officer, behavioral health peer, faith leader and others.
The Quick Response Team has expanded its services in recent years to include providing COVID-19 and flu vaccines, naloxone training, HIV testing, distribution of fentanyl test strips and more.
Courtney Hessler is a reporter for The Herald-Dispatch, primarily covering Marshall University. Follow her on Facebook.com/CHesslerHD and via Twitter @HesslerHD.
