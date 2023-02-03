HUNTINGTON — The Huntington Sanitary Board met Friday to accept the terms of a West Virginia Water Development Authority grant for upgrades to the city’s public sanitary sewage system.
In reading a resolution to accept the terms during a special call meeting, Brian Bracey, executive director of the Water Quality Board, moved to approve terms of a $7.6 million grant.
The resolution quickly moved through the board and will be presented to the Huntington City Council at a later date.
The grant will go toward the design of the wastewater treatment plant. Bracey said budget talks with engineering firms are already underway and he expects to have more information in the near future.
“This is the first step to accept the funds and to be able to have a contract,” he said.
The project is part of the board’s $200 million plan to bring into compliance the nearly century-old sewage system, which is at capacity and under threat of federal takeover for repeated water quality violations.
Plans include separating storm water and sewer lines along 3rd and 5th avenues, reducing flooding risk and improving public safety, as well as increasing overall system capacity. Two pumping stations, located on 4th and 13th streets — through which 80% of the sewer system flows — also need extensive renovations.
While federal and state grants and loans, including American Rescue Plan Act funds, will pay for the vast majority of the improvements, customers will foot the rest of the bill.
Rate increases will be staggered over the next year for Sanitary Board customers. Currently, the average Huntington customer uses 3,152 gallons with a monthly bill of $26.96. Monthly increases for average customers would be $8.18 for the first year, followed by $5.38, $8.02 and $13.58.
The Huntington City Council approved the plan in December. Huntington residents largely spoke out against the rate increase ahead of the council’s vote, but the ordinance passed by a 9-2 vote.
The board also serves Kenova, Ceredo, the Spring Valley Public Service District, the Northern Wayne Public Service District and the Pea Ridge Public Service District.
Courtney Hessler is a reporter for The Herald-Dispatch, primarily covering Marshall University. Follow her on Facebook.com/CHesslerHD and via Twitter @HesslerHD.
