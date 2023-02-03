The Tri-State’s TRUSTED news source.

Click here to stay informed and subscribe to Herald-Dispatch.

Click #isupportlocal for more information on supporting our local journalists.


Learn more about HD Media

20220205 weather 04.jpg
Buy Now

Huntington Sanitary Board workers pump water from a flooded street as snow and sleet continue to accumulate on Friday, Feb. 4, 2022, in Huntington.

 Sholten Singer | The Herald-Dispatch

HUNTINGTON — The Huntington Sanitary Board met Friday to accept the terms of a West Virginia Water Development Authority grant for upgrades to the city’s public sanitary sewage system.

In reading a resolution to accept the terms during a special call meeting, Brian Bracey, executive director of the Water Quality Board, moved to approve terms of a $7.6 million grant.

Courtney Hessler is a reporter for The Herald-Dispatch, primarily covering Marshall University. Follow her on Facebook.com/CHesslerHD and via Twitter @HesslerHD.

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.