HUNTINGTON — Members of the public are invited to tour Huntington’s wastewater treatment plant to learn more about how the Huntington Sanitary Board treats wastewater and the physical state of the infrastructure.
The tour will take place from 4-7 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 8, at the Huntington Wastewater Treatment Plant, 5010 Sunset Drive in Huntington.
Huntington City Council members recently approved refinancing a sewer bond worth about $6.2 million that supported past capital improvements.
The bond precedes a series of items council will consider in future meetings with regards to the Huntington Sanitary Board. The measures are steps to address the city’s aging sewer infrastructure.
According to a news release sent out on behalf of the Huntington Sanitary Board, plans for upgrading the facilities included bringing into compliance “a nearly century-old sewer system that is both at capacity and under threat of a federal takeover for repeated water quality violations.” The cost estimate is $200 million.
Plans include separating stormwater and sewer lines along 3rd and 5th avenues to reduce flooding risk and improve public safety as well as increasing the capacity of the system. Two pumping stations, located on 4th and 13th streets, also need extensive renovations. Those stations pump 80% of the sewer system’s flow.
A rate sheet given to council members gave an estimate of increases over four years under the proposed new bond. Now, the average Huntington customer uses 3,152 gallons for a monthly bill of $26.96. Those monthly increases for that average customer would be $8.18 for the first year, followed by $5.38, $8.02 and $13.58.
In addition to Huntington, the Huntington Sanitary Board supports Kenova, Ceredo, Spring Valley Public Service District, Northern Wayne Public Service District and Pea Ridge Public Service District.
