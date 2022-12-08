The Tri-State’s TRUSTED news source.

20221120_hd_waterquality
A specialized press used to remove water from solid material sits inoperable after breaking down at the Huntington Water Quality Board waste water treatment facility on Nov. 17 in Huntington.

 Ryan Fischer | The Herald-Dispatch

HUNTINGTON — Members of the public are invited to tour Huntington’s wastewater treatment plant to learn more about how the Huntington Sanitary Board treats wastewater and the physical state of the infrastructure.

The tour will take place from 4-7 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 8, at the Huntington Wastewater Treatment Plant, 5010 Sunset Drive in Huntington.

