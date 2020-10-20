HUNTINGTON — Area residents, business owners and others will have a chance to air their opinions on local internet speeds when an expert panel convenes a public hearing next week in City Hall.
The hearing begins at 2:30 p.m. Wednesday, Oct. 28, in City Council chambers. High-speed broadband in Huntington and surrounding areas will be discussed.
Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the hearing will not be open to the general public. However, anyone who would like to provide input about internet service in the Huntington area and how it can be improved can email broadband@huntingtonwv.gov. Comments provided via email will be submitted to the expert panel conducting the meeting, city officials said.
The hearing will be streamed live on the City of Huntington’s Facebook page, on its website at www.cityofhuntington.com and on Channel 24 for Comcast cable subscribers.
The expert panel will be led by retired Cabell Circuit Judge Dan O’Hanlon. Panel members will include Cabell County Delegate Daniel Linville, who is chairman of the House Committee on Infrastructure and Technology; Chris Chiles, executive director of the KYOVA Interstate Planning Commission and Region 2 Planning and Development Council; David Lieving, executive director of the Huntington Area Development Council; Terrell Ellis, executive director of Advantage Valley; Tony Simental, chairman of the Huntington Mayor’s Gigabit City Task Force; and Stephanie Tyree, executive director of the West Virginia Community Development Hub.
The panel is a followup to Mayor Steve Williams’ promise of a public hearing to investigate whether private companies are providing promised levels of broadband service they claim and to also explore challenges and opportunities that exist.
“Improving high-speed broadband infrastructure has been one of my primary goals from the day I took office as mayor in 2013,” Williams said. “My mayoral transition team at the time identified the deployment of high-speed broadband as the one project that would have the greatest impact on economic growth in Huntington.”
Williams says he called for a public hearing amid efforts by Thundercloud Inc., a nonprofit focused on the provision and improvement of broadband internet access in the region, to obtain a POWER grant from the Appalachian Regional Commission. The ARC announced Oct. 14 that it was awarding a $2.353 million grant to Thundercloud.
The grant will allow the organization to begin deployment of an underground broadband fiber backbone connecting Barboursville to downtown Huntington and deploy a last-mile, underground fiber ring linking businesses and anchor institutions to gigabit-speed infrastructure, according to Williams. He said additional broadband deployment will occur in Wayne County.
“We made progress in 2017 when our community redevelopment plan, which included Huntington becoming a ‘Gigabit City,’ won the $3 million grand prize in the America’s Best Communities competition,” Williams said. “We are now on the cusp of our bold vision becoming a reality thanks to the hard work of Sen. Robert Plymale, who serves as chairman of Thundercloud.”
Last month, however, Williams said Comcast and corporate telecommunications lobbyists were trying to stop the city from receiving the ARC grant funding for the project. Comcast claimed the project was not needed because it provided high-speed broadband. The mayor said speed tests conducted by the city showed that was not the case.
Comcast did not respond to telephone and email messages seeking a response about the grant award.
Williams said he also called the hearing because many concerns have been expressed in the community regarding the speed, quality and reliability of broadband services which are being provided by private-sector companies in the Huntington area.