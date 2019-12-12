HUNTINGTON — The city of Huntington is seeking an “organized and enthusiastic” event planner to coordinate two celebrations in honor of the city’s 150th anniversary in 2021.
That person will work with a planning committee to coordinate two community-wide events in honor of the city’s sesquicentennial. One event will take place Feb. 27, 2021, which is 150 years to the date the city was incorporated by the state Legislature in 1871. A second event will take place Oct. 22, 2021, which is the birth date of Collis P. Huntington, the city’s founder and namesake.
The coordinator is expected to be detail-oriented, highly motivated and be able to forecast what will be needed for each event, according to a solicitation for proposals submitted by the city.
“This person/organization should also be creative in order to introduce new ideas to the Planning Committee,” the proposal states. “In addition, attention to detail is important for keeping up with everyone’s questions and the numerous community organizations that will be planning sesquicentennial-related events.”
The 150th Anniversary Planning Committee, formed in May, is made up of city employees and members of the community. It meets once a month inside the Mayor’s Office at City Hall.
According to the expected scope of work, the coordinator will lead event planning by reserving facilities, coordinating electrical needs, parking, signage, police and fire support and other logistics in the city’s special event permitting process. They will work with the planning committee to prepare budgets and monitor celebration expenditures.
That person will be the point of contact for outside groups participating in the event, such as businesses, civic groups, clubs, churches, school and other community organizations. The coordinator will prepare and negotiate sponsorship proposals and media packets for celebration events.
In addition to planning logistics, the coordinator will handle media relations, develop marketing and promotional plans, write news releases, help with social media posts and assist in design/ordering promotional items to be given away at the celebrations.
Those interested in the position are asked to submit proposals by 10 a.m. Monday, Dec. 16, on BidExpress.com. Proposals must include a cover letter, resume, references, examples of similar work and an estimated cost estimate that includes expected hours of work per month.
The committee will then score proposals based on quality, understanding of the scope of work, past performance on similar projects, expertise, references and overall cost. The committee is chaired by City Communications Director Bryan Chambers and includes representatives from Mountain Health Network, Marshall University, Heritage Farm, the Huntington Area Convention and Visitors Bureau and the Chamber of Commerce, among others.
Once approved and hired for the position, the coordinator will begin as soon as possible to provide enough time to work with the committee and plan the celebrations. His or her contractual agreement will expire Dec. 31, 2020, with an option to renew it for 2021.