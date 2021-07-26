HUNTINGTON — A position that would oversee the City of Huntington’s American Rescue Plan Act funds was approved by city council members on Monday night.
The City Council approved a resolution that creates a project manager position that would oversee the budgeting, reporting and documentation for the city’s ARP funds, of which Huntington has received about $40 million. The city must spend the funds within four years. The necessity of the position will be evaluated annually throughout the grant’s lifetime.
City manager Hank Dial said following the council meeting that the city has already received some applications as the job has been advertised.
“As soon as we can find the right person for the job, we’ll fill the position,” he said.
The manager would have a pay range of $65,555.06 to $72,918.98, and the funds “to the extent possible” would come from ARP funds, according to a copy of the resolution. The manager is expected to report to the city manager, work with the city’s finance and legal departments and be under the Office of the Mayor.
In other business, the council approved three ordinances, which related to rezoning a property on Virginia Avenue between 18th Street West and the 17th Street Bridge; periodic inspections of rental units which changes language to say that only tenants or landlords of unoccupied units can refuse inspections; and extending the time to draw down funds from the Huntington tax increment revenue and refunding bonds. These ordinances had second readings during the council’s meeting.
Michael Day was the only person to sign up for public comment and he addressed the rental unit inspection ordinance. He said he owned rental property within the city and opposed the ordinance, as he saw it as an issue with the Fourth Amendment of the U.S Constitution. Day asked the council to table the ordinance for another meeting so landlords could contact council members that represented areas with their properties. City Attorney Scott Damron said searches under the ordinance cannot be conducted unless the tenant or landlord gives permission for the inspection or a warrant is obtained, therefore the ordinance is permissible under the Fourth Amendment. All council members present voted in favor of the ordinance.
Council members heard the first reading of a rezoning ordinance on Monday. The item proposes rezoning a property located to the south of Jefferson Avenue and north of Jefferson 1/2 Alley from an R-2 residential district to a C-1 neighborhood commercial district. The ordinance includes all parcels beginning with 1825 Jefferson Ave. and heading west to 19th Street, according to the ordinance’s documents. International Brotherhood of Electrical Workers No. 317 Building Corp. put forth the petition to expand the Huntington Electrical Joint Apprenticeship Training Committee’s Training Center and build a technical school at the location. This item will be on a future council agenda for a second reading.
The Huntington High Highlanders’ girls tennis team was recognized during the meeting for its Class AAA state championship title. Mayor Steve Williams honored the team with a proclamation.