HUNTINGTON — The Huntington Fire Department gained five new probationary firefighters Friday.

The five firefighters were celebrated during a graduation ceremony at Tri-State Fire Academy in Huntington, where they were given their platoon assignments. Nathan Thomas, Hannah Giammarino, Christian McNeely, Simon Vaughn and Shaphan Parson were each assigned to platoons in the Centennial Fire Station in the downtown Huntington district.

