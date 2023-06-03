Recruit Academy graduates Shaphan Parsons, left, Hannah Giammarino, Christian McNeely, Simon Vaughn, and Nathan Thomas stand together following the ceremony as the City of Huntington Fire Department conducts a Recruit Academy Graduation Ceremony on Friday at the Tri-State Fire Academy in Huntington.
Recruit Academy graduate Hannah Giammarino, right, receives her assignment from Chief Greg Fuller as the City of Huntington Fire Department conducts a Recruit Academy Graduation Ceremony on Friday, June 2, 2023, at the Tri-State Fire Academy in Huntington.
Recruit Academy graduate Nathan Thomas, left, receives his assignment from Chief Greg Fuller as the City of Huntington Fire Department conducts a Recruit Academy Graduation Ceremony on Friday, June 2, 2023, at the Tri-State Fire Academy in Huntington.
Recruit Academy graduate Simon Vaughn speaks with others as the City of Huntington Fire Department conducts a Recruit Academy Graduation Ceremony on Friday, June 2, 2023, at the Tri-State Fire Academy in Huntington.
Recruit Academy graduate Nathan Thomas approaches the front of the room to receive his assignment from Chief Greg Fuller as the City of Huntington Fire Department conducts a Recruit Academy Graduation Ceremony on Friday, June 2, 2023, at the Tri-State Fire Academy in Huntington.
Recruit Academy graduates Shaphan Parsons, left, Hannah Giammarino, Christian McNeely, Simon Vaughn, and Nathan Thomas stand together following the ceremony as the City of Huntington Fire Department conducts a Recruit Academy Graduation Ceremony on Friday at the Tri-State Fire Academy in Huntington.
Recruit Academy graduate Hannah Giammarino, right, receives her assignment from Chief Greg Fuller as the City of Huntington Fire Department conducts a Recruit Academy Graduation Ceremony on Friday, June 2, 2023, at the Tri-State Fire Academy in Huntington.
Recruit Academy graduate Nathan Thomas, left, receives his assignment from Chief Greg Fuller as the City of Huntington Fire Department conducts a Recruit Academy Graduation Ceremony on Friday, June 2, 2023, at the Tri-State Fire Academy in Huntington.
Recruit Academy graduate Simon Vaughn speaks with others as the City of Huntington Fire Department conducts a Recruit Academy Graduation Ceremony on Friday, June 2, 2023, at the Tri-State Fire Academy in Huntington.
Recruit Academy graduate Nathan Thomas approaches the front of the room to receive his assignment from Chief Greg Fuller as the City of Huntington Fire Department conducts a Recruit Academy Graduation Ceremony on Friday, June 2, 2023, at the Tri-State Fire Academy in Huntington.
HUNTINGTON — The Huntington Fire Department gained five new probationary firefighters Friday.
The five firefighters were celebrated during a graduation ceremony at Tri-State Fire Academy in Huntington, where they were given their platoon assignments. Nathan Thomas, Hannah Giammarino, Christian McNeely, Simon Vaughn and Shaphan Parson were each assigned to platoons in the Centennial Fire Station in the downtown Huntington district.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd,
racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another
person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone
or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism
that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on
each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness
accounts, the history behind an article.