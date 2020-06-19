HUNTINGTON — Graduating seniors in Huntington had one last “hoorah” before commencement ceremonies next week with a parade Friday afternoon.
The parade, signifying the end of their high school careers and recognizing their accomplishments, was put on by the city of Huntington. It began at the St. Mary’s Center for Education on 5th Avenue before parading through town with a police and fire escort.
All seniors who attend high schools in the Huntington area were invited to participate and decorate their cars for the event.
For Huntington High School graduates Allie Gibson, 18, and Winnie Mayes, 20, the recognition felt good after many “lasts” were taken away by coronavirus shutdowns.
“I’m pretty excited. It’s been pretty hard,” Gibson said.
“Not getting a goodbye, getting to do the fun things seniors get to do — that was tough,” Mayes added. “But it’s exciting to finally be able to do something for the seniors after everything was pushed off for two months.”
Gibson and Mayes said they ran track and cross country together for HHS all four years of high school, and will both go on to different colleges to continue their athletic careers in the fall.
Demetrios Svingos, 17, also graduated from HHS this year and plans to attend West Virginia University in August.
“It feels pretty special. Obviously this year wasn’t very normal, so it’s good to have something that’s just for us,” he said before the parade.
Bionce Martin, 18, and Nikki Blake, 17, will also walk across the stage next week to receive their HHS diplomas.
The two were eager to show their Class of 2020 pride during the parade, as no other graduating class has had to go through such a collective struggle, they said.
“I’m happy about it, because our senior year was kind of taken away from us,” Martin said. “So, I’m glad they’re doing this, because we didn’t get to have prom or anything.”
Blake said although she wishes she could have participated in more senior year activities, it was a good feeling to be recognized in the parade ahead of graduation, which will take place outside at Marshall University’s Joan C. Edwards Stadium.
Martin will be relocating to North Carolina after graduation, and Blake will be attending Marshall in the fall.
When asked to wrap up her thoughts about her senior experience, Blake had only one thing to say: “The Class of 2020 rocks.”