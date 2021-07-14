HUNTINGTON — The Westmoreland Neighborhood Association and the Westmoreland Woman’s Club will co-sponsor a Huntington sesquicentennial (150-year) birthday celebration at 6:30 p.m. Monday, July 19, at the Westmoreland Woman’s Club, 2962 Bradley Road, behind the former Camden Road United Bank branch.
A picnic dinner of hot dogs, potato salad, baked beans, chips, dessert and drinks will be offered.
Residents are encouraged to bring written essays of memories of Huntington, copies of pictures of area events, family or school reunions, buildings, landmarks, etc., to be submitted to the city for placement in a time capsule that will be opened in 100 years.
Current or former Westmoreland residents, their families and friends are welcome to this free event. Local, county and state officials who represent the Westmoreland area are special invited guests.
For additional information, call Cindy Chandler at 304-544-1469.