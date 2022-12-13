HUNTINGTON — Ten years after a movement began to make the minimum wage $15 throughout America, the City of Huntington has answered the call.
Representatives from the city’s public works, police and fire unions attended a ceremonial contract signing last week at Huntington City Hall, representing the outcome of months of negotiations.
Each department receives significant improvements, including a $15 minimum wage for public works employees; better advancement opportunities for firefighters; and the highest pay in the state for police.
Nearly six years ago, the city was forced to lay off 24 employees in those departments as it faced a $5 million deficit. Mayor Steve Williams said that moment gave city officials a chance to step back and re-evaluate how they could build a better quality of life for employees and more sustainable funds to provide a living wage.
Williams admitted negotiations weren’t all sunshine and roses, but he said he learned four decades ago the importance of communication and strong working relationships.
“If we can talk to one another, whatever happens at the negotiating table we can get past and be able to accomplish what we’re wanting to accomplish,” he said.
Williams said since he became mayor 10 years ago, employee compensation has increased over 40%. The last raise employees saw before he took office had been six years earlier.
Now, no city employee — about 500 workers — will make less than $15 an hour. Williams said he hopes it sets an example for private employers.
“Sometimes an example is the best way to be able to influence,” he said. “For us to be able to say that we’re paying our employees no less than $15 an hour, most much more than that, sets a good example for those who live within the Tri-State area.”
The change comes on the heels of years of a “Fight for $15” social movement across America advocating for minimum wage to be raised in an effort to bring millions of Americans out of poverty and lift a burden on government resources.
While West Virginia has a low cost of living, the Massachusetts Institute of Technology’s Living Wage Calculator states a full-time working single adult with no children in the state needs to make at nearly double minimum wage — $15.45 hourly — to be able to support themselves. A couple both working full time with two children must make $22.68 an hour to do so.
West Virginia’s current minimum wage is $8.75 an hour.
Huntington City Council voted last month to approve two resolutions accepting wage and benefit agreements with Public Works employees who are part of Local 598, Council 77, American Federation of State, County and Municipal Employees, AFL-CIO and police officers who are members of Huntington Fraternal Order of Police Goldstar Lodge No. 65.
The four-year AFSCME contract gives staggered pay raises, with a $1.50 per hour raise coming the first year and $1 for the second and third years. The City Council approved another resolution that made noncontractual employees’ pay on par with the AFSCME contract.
For the police union’s three-year contract, officers will see a pay increase of $2 an hour the first year, followed by $1 for the next three years. No benefits were changed in the contract. Williams said HPD will now be the highest-compensated law enforcement agency in the state.
In September, City Council approved a four-year contract with Huntington firefighters. The contract includes an increase from 3% to 5% for a fund that assists paying retirees’ health benefits and a 2% pay increase yearly for the next three years.
After settling a lawsuit this year filed by the firefighters for miscalculated holiday pay, the new contract language regarding holidays was reworked to avoid potential grievances in the future. The language includes a clause for the parties to comply with a pending West Virginia Supreme Court ruling regarding holiday pay.
The firefighters’ contract creates better incentives for privates to move up in rank. Before, there was a compression of wages when a firefighter was promoted, making ranking up not beneficial.
Williams said the contracts also include clauses for aggressive training and proper equipment to use.
{span style=”font-size: 16px;”}City officials at the signing said the contracts would boost morale among their teams. Huntington Fire Chief Greg Fuller applauded City Manager Hank Dial’s effort in realizing that the unions all have different wants and needs.{/span}
“This wasn’t a cookie cutter approach. Hank actually looked at each situation and tailored negotiations to meet the needs,” he said.
Steve McCormick, president of the International Association of Fire Fighters Local 289, said the goals among the leadership and unions were aligned from day one, which made negotiations smooth.
“We’re trying to give our officers more responsibility. Just like anywhere else, if you get more responsibility, you get more pay,” he said. “It wasn’t really an argument, you know. It was just justifying these pay raises, and getting to yes.”
Larry Fox, the president of the AFSCME local, said the department believes they got a fair contract.
“It’s competitive. I don’t think there really are too many places around here to get the wages we are getting and the benefits and other things,” he said.
Huntington Police Chief Karl Colder said when negotiating the contracts, the senior corps of the police department “unselfishly” sought how they could attract youth rather than add items for established officers.
“That’s important because that’s where the (new officers) are going to get their support, and it’s up to us to recruit,” he said. “Your best recruiters in law enforcement are the guys who are working every day.”
Huntington Police Office Matt Null said planning and communications went a long way in the efforts.
“From the union standpoint, this is our third contract, and we’ve built on that every year,” he said. “That’s communication and having a plan and working together. This has been the smoothest transition.”
Williams said the 2017 layoffs occurred because departments weren’t watching budgets appropriately, for which he takes responsibility as the leader of the city, and changes had to be made.
Dial said part of the mayor’s plan was to have conservative budgeting in the past few years, so city officials could take a more holistic approach like this in the future.
“This gives us the opportunity to 100% employ the mayor’s vision and work with the unions to provide the citizens what they deserve,” he said.
Through re-evaluating and communication in the years to follow, the city has adjusted health care plans that saved a seven-figure amount.The city has also reworked its pension payments to get caught up in payments owed.
Williams said his instructions before the negotiations were that the raises were not given unless it could be afforded within the department and could be sustainable without asking for supplemental funding.
“I was wanting to be as aggressive as we can be to make it so that we are competitive,” he said. ”But by golly, we’re never going to face again what we faced in 2017.”