HUNTINGTON — Without them, there would be no parade.
Huntington this year honored the men and women who ensure the annual Christmas Parade of Lights is safe and smooth.
Huntington Police Chief Hank Dial and members of the Huntington Police Department were the grand marshals of the 2019 parade.
“We owe these men and women a debt of gratitude, not only in keeping our city safe and secure, but also with their work to make the Christmas Parade of Lights a success every year,” said Bill Bissett, president and CEO of the Huntington Regional Chamber of Commerce.
The parade made its way through downtown Huntington on Saturday evening, featuring marching bands, emergency vehicles and a variety of entries by different clubs and organizations before ending with the big man himself — Santa Claus.