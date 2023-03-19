HUNTINGTON — Cabell County Circuit Judge Gregory L. Howard set a trial date for a March 2022 shooting outside of a Huntington bar.
Howard, Cabell County Assistant Prosecutor Tyler Shoub, defense attorney Courtenay Craig and 34-year-old David Barreto met Wednesday — just a week after they met to discuss a plea or a possible trial date.
The trial was set for Aug. 29 in the Cabell County Courthouse.
Barreto was indicted in June 2022 on two counts of malicious assault, two counts of use or presentment of a firearm during the commission of a felony and four counts of wanton endangerment.
The charges stem from the March 26, 2022, shooting in front of Premier Pub & Grill in the 1500 block of 4th Avenue in Huntington.
According to the criminal complaint, Barreto was seen at the intersection of 15th Street and 4th Avenue before firing a gun in the direction of the bar, striking Justin Bradley and Lanise Manning.
Bradley suffered a gunshot wound to the right upper leg and Manning suffered a gunshot wound to her abdomen.
Counsel met March 8 to address a violation of double jeopardy in a plea deal.
Craig said Barreto declined the state’s plea deal on Wednesday and will waive into the next term of court for a trial.
Huntington City Council determined the bar to be a city nuisance Nov. 14, 2022, just a little over six months after the shooting involving Barreto.
The location of the bar had been the site of three shootings in the previous eight months. The shootings resulted in severe injuries to five people and the death of someone working adjacent to the bar.
Bond reset in fatal shooting case
Cabell County Circuit Judge Chris Chiles reset a bond for one of four suspects in a November 2022 fatal shooting.
Demarquis Patterson, 19, of Charleston, along with two others, were charged with first-degree murder in the death of 40-year-old Christopher Johnson.
Huntington Police also identified 24-year-old Matthew Daughter of Charleston as a suspect in the case. An active murder warrant is out for his arrest.
Police responded to reports of a shooting at 9th Avenue and 18th Street after 6 p.m. Nov. 30 and found Johnson had been shot. Johnson was taken to a hospital but died as a result of his injuries.
Defense attorney Timothy Rosinsky, representing Patterson, told Chiles that his client was “not a trigger person but he was allegedly in a car” during the shooting.
“It’s a serious crime and we understand the court does have discretion. We are asking for any disposition,” Rosinsky said. He said Patterson was not wealthy but family members own property in West Virginia that could lead to a surety bond.
Chiles set Patterson’s bond — initially set at no bond — to $25,000 cash-only due to the nature of the crime.
Cabell County Assistant Prosecutor Jonathan Sweeney said he would object to all bond options except for no bond.
“There is some information that the defendant may have been a part of the shooting because there were two different type of casings found at the murder scene,” Sweeney told Chiles.
“Your honor, I was at the hearing,” Rosinsky said, referencing the fact Sweeney was not the prosecutor at the preliminary hearing on Feb 16. “It is clear that my client stayed in the car, according to their cooperating witness. Now, that doesn’t change the fact that maybe he had ill intent when he came into town allegedly and he wasn’t involved in some conspiracy allegedly. The cooperating witness is saying these four boys came in Huntington with hate in their hearts and murder in their minds.”
Rosinsky also said Patterson would be open to the idea of a bond supervision, but Chiles ultimately offered a cash-only bond.
Trial date set in murder case
A trial date was set for two men charged in a November 2021 murder.
Huntington Police found 42-year-old Calvin J. Audu fatally shot on Nov. 5, 2021, in the intersection of 19th Street and 10th Avenue.
Orlando Scott Anderson, 53, of Huntington, was charged with murder three days later after HPD detectives identified the vehicle used in the shooting.
Cabell Circuit Judge Alfred E. Ferguson set the trial to 9 a.m. May 30. Anderson waived his right to a speedy trial to be prosecuted in the next term of court.
Anderson admitted to shooting Audu in a police interview, according to HPD. Defense attorneys Glen Conway and Jason Goad represent Anderson.
Goad said discovery in the case is voluminous. Counsel expects the trial to be three days.
Anderson’s co-defendant, Kenneth Griffin, was indicted for accessory after the fact and will be tried at the same time. Defense attorney Timothy Rosinsky represents Griffin.
Griffin is out on bond while Anderson is lodged in Western Regional Jail.
Plea hearing upcoming
A 26-year-old Kentucky man charged in a 2020 double shooting in Huntington’s West End will have a plea deal in two weeks.
Adrian Demaris White, of Louisville, Kentucky, was charged with two counts of malicious wounding. He also had an outstanding warrant for felony possession with intent to distribute when he was arrested for the shooting.
Cabell County Circuit Judge Chris Chiles set the plea hearing to March 28.
Huntington Police responded around 10:30 a.m. Aug. 27, 2020, to the 800 block of Bronson Court for a shooting report. Officers found two victims who were taken to a hospital and were reported to have survived the injuries.
Hearing set in fatal shooting case
A Huntington man charged in a fatal shooting near Marshall’s campus in April 2022 had a plea date set.
Huntington police officers responded to a call of a shooting at approximately 10:50 p.m. April 12 in the 2100 block of 7th Avenue.
The officers found the victim, Marcell A. Henry, 25, who had been shot. Henry was was pronounced dead at a local hospital.
Dominick Dyke, 24, was arrested at the scene and charged with murder.
Defense attorney Brittany Dolan, representing Dyke, said she is waiting for the autopsy report and phone dump.
Dolan said the case needs a 60-day reset because Cabell County Assistant Prosecutor Jonathan Sweeney was assigned to the case.
Cabell County Circuit Judge Chris Chiles set a plea hearing to May 18. Chiles denied Dolan’s request for Dyke to have a reasonable bond.
Dyke waived his right into the next term of court to allow counsel to gather discovery and write a plea deal.