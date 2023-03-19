The Tri-State’s TRUSTED news source.

Click here to stay informed and subscribe to Herald-Dispatch.

Click #isupportlocal for more information on supporting our local journalists.


Learn more about HD Media

court blox 5.tif
Metro Creative

HUNTINGTON — Cabell County Circuit Judge Gregory L. Howard set a trial date for a March 2022 shooting outside of a Huntington bar.

Howard, Cabell County Assistant Prosecutor Tyler Shoub, defense attorney Courtenay Craig and 34-year-old David Barreto met Wednesday — just a week after they met to discuss a plea or a possible trial date.

Tags

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Recommended for you