HUNTINGTON — Cicada Books and Coffee is kicking off the new year with a free Cicada Community Cinema series featuring Appalachian films.
The films will be shown at 6 p.m. each Saturday in January at Cicada, located at 604 14th St. West, Huntington. According to a news release, each screening will begin with an introduction by a Marshall University professor.
The lineup of films and speakers includes:
- Jan. 4 — “Blood on the Mountain” (2016), which focuses on the environmental and economic injustice and corporate control in West Virginia and its rippling effect on all American workers. The speaker will be Cody Lumpkin, visiting assistant professor of English.
- Jan. 11 — “The Buffalo Creek Flood: An Act of Man” (1975), a look at the Buffalo Creek disaster, which occurred when a coal-waste dam collapsed in 1972. The speaker will be Walter Squire, associate professor of English and director of the film studies program.
- Jan. 18 — “Stranger with a Camera” (2000), a look at the reaction and aftermath of the murder of a documentary filmmaker in rural Kentucky in 1967. The speaker will be Tijah Bumgarner, assistant professor of journalism and mass communication.
- Jan. 25 — “George Rashid — The Leper of Pickens” (2016), about the life of George Rashid, who emigrated from Syria in the early 20th century and was believed at the time to suffer from leprosy. He was exiled to Pickens, West Virginia. The speakers will be Peggy Proudfoot Harman, assistant professor of social work, and Jason Harman, 2018 Marshall RBA program graduate and independent filmmaker.
The Cicada Community Cinema series is free and open to the public. Limited seating will be available on a first-come, first-served basis. Refreshments will be available for purchase before the screenings begin.