HUNTINGTON — Area residents and businesses will have a chance to protect their identity from theft next weekend at a free community shred and e-cycle event in Huntington.
The eighth annual event, hosted by the Business Bureau serving Canton Region and Greater West Virginia and sponsored by Huntington Federal Savings Bank, will take place from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. July 11 at the Marshall University parking lot at the corner of 3rd Avenue and Hal Greer Boulevard in Huntington.
It is held yearly to help protect residents from identify theft by properly disposing paper documents and used electronics that could hold personal information.
Businesses and individuals can bring any documents that list personal or financial information to be commercially shredded on site. E-cycling of electronics will also be available for items ranging from answering machines to video games. No television sets are being accepted this year, however.
Because of the current pandemic, those who attend the event are asked to remain in their vehicles and allow the volunteers to remove the items from their car. The workers will wear masks and gloves for safety.
While the event is free, donations will be accepted for the BBB Charitable and Educational Fund.