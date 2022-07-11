HUNTINGTON — The suspect identified and charged in a stabbing outside a gas station and convenience store on 6th Avenue last weekend will go before a grand jury.
Kahmal K. Dilahunty, 45, from Pontiac, Michigan, was arrested and charged with murder on July 3. The victim was immediately taken to a hospital but later died due to his injuries.
Detective Mark Parsons of the Huntington Police Department testified during a preliminary hearing Monday that he had identified Dilahunty from the video footage provided by the store. Parsons testified that Dilahunty changed his telling of events multiple times before alleging the victim pulled a knife that he wrested away and then used to stab the victim, which Parsons said video evidence contradicts.
The video shows the original altercation in which Dilahunty hits the victim with his bike before an argument ensues. It wasn’t until after the victim exited the store that the stabbing occurred.
The prosecution also argued that Dilahunty circled the building on his bike and practiced a swinging stabbing motion before the victim left the store, which was enough evidence to show premeditation. Dilahunty, who was present over a video call, refused to testify in the hearing.
Cabell Circuit Judge Alfred Ferguson said he believes there was more than enough evidence for the case to go before a grand jury before he gave the formal recommendation.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd,
racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another
person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone
or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism
that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on
each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness
accounts, the history behind an article.